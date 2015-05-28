US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - FB Fac A4 274.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Proposed FB Fac A4 56 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Non FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Credila Financial Services Pvt CP Programme A1+ 5000 assigned Ltd Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 9500 assigned Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 200 assigned Facility Rose Metals ST - NFBL -LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed Venmitra Systems non-fund based A4 45 assigned working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Paper Marketing Ltd Bk Fac C+ / 235 assigned A4 Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL BB- - Withdrawn Ltd Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) ICRA]B 100 assigned B.G. Shirke Construction TL, fund based, non BBB / 20100 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd fund based and A3+ proposed Bk Fac Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL B- 182.7 Suspended Concorde Housing Corporation LT - TL BBB 400 assigned Pvt. Ltd. Credila Financial Services Pvt Perpetual Debt AA 500 assigned Ltd programme Earthcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL B 120 assigned Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 3000 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd Bk Limits BBB 4739.1 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 259.2 assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 14.5 assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 14.4 assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 260.1 assigned (SO) Jainsons Agrochem Industries Bk Fac BB / 108.5 assigned A4 Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 50 assigned Facility Mahavir Energy & Coal FBL BB+ 130 assigned Benefication Ltd Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. TL D 134.4 Suspended Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. CC D 60 Suspended Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. BG D 10 Suspended Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. CEl D 1.2 Suspended Rashtriya Chemicals & TL AA 36000 Upgraded Fertlizers Ltd from AA- Rashtriya Chemicals & FBL ICRA]AA 15000 Upgraded Fertlizers Ltd from AA- Rose Metals LT - FBL - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL and fund based Bk B+ / 61.5 assigned Fac A4 Srk Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 195 assigned Venmitra Systems LT fund based working B+ 35 Suspended capital limits Warm Gears Pvt Ltd TL D 160 revised from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd CC Facility D 80 revised from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit D 10 revised from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 44.8 revised from B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
