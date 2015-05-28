May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - FB Fac A4 274.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Proposed FB Fac A4 56 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Non FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Credila Financial Services Pvt CP Programme A1+ 5000 assigned Ltd Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 9500 assigned Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 200 assigned Facility Rose Metals ST - NFBL -LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed Venmitra Systems non-fund based A4 45 assigned working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Paper Marketing Ltd Bk Fac C+ / 235 assigned A4 Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL BB- - Withdrawn Ltd Agron Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) ICRA]B 100 assigned B.G. Shirke Construction TL, fund based, non BBB / 20100 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd fund based and A3+ proposed Bk Fac Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Bhumika Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL B- 182.7 Suspended Concorde Housing Corporation LT - TL BBB 400 assigned Pvt. Ltd. Credila Financial Services Pvt Perpetual Debt AA 500 assigned Ltd programme Earthcon Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL B 120 assigned Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 3000 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd Bk Limits BBB 4739.1 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 259.2 assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 14.5 assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 14.4 assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 260.1 assigned (SO) Jainsons Agrochem Industries Bk Fac BB / 108.5 assigned A4 Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 50 assigned Facility Mahavir Energy & Coal FBL BB+ 130 assigned Benefication Ltd Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. TL D 134.4 Suspended Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. CC D 60 Suspended Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. BG D 10 Suspended Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd. CEl D 1.2 Suspended Rashtriya Chemicals & TL AA 36000 Upgraded Fertlizers Ltd from AA- Rashtriya Chemicals & FBL ICRA]AA 15000 Upgraded Fertlizers Ltd from AA- Rose Metals LT - FBL - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL and fund based Bk B+ / 61.5 assigned Fac A4 Srk Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 195 assigned Venmitra Systems LT fund based working B+ 35 Suspended capital limits Warm Gears Pvt Ltd TL D 160 revised from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd CC Facility D 80 revised from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit D 10 revised from B- Warm Gears Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 44.8 revised from B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)