May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland John Deere ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB Fac A1+ 200 reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1975 reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 150 Withdrawn Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- Demand A4 30 Suspended Ltd Loan (WHR)# #Sublimit within Working Capital Limit Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Non Fund Based- CEL* A4 2 Suspended Ltd *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FUBD- Foreign User Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure Limit Slo Steel Industries Ltd Non-fund based A4 150 Reaffirmed facility Spintex Woollen Mills Non-FB Fac (ST Scale) A4 7 assigned United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 220 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland John Deere TL Fac A- 560 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd Ashok Leyland John Deere LT - FB Fac A- 300 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company Pvt Ltd Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling CC Fac (LT Scale) BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills Bansal Ispat Udyog CC Fac (LT Scale) BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog TL BB+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog Unallocated (ST scale) BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT FB D *2040 Reaffirmed * includes unallocated amount of Rs. 69.17 crore Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Non FB D 310 Reaffirmed Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Non FB D 650 Reaffirmed Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 600 Upgraded from AA- Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, TL AA- - withdrawn Gokak Power & Energy Ltd FBL (TL) A- 860 Reaffirmed (SO) H. D. Enterprises CC Facility BB 75 Reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises TL BB 125 Reaffirmed Jindal Mectec Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 930 Withdrawn Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd proposed TL B+ 50 Withdrawn Prapalsha Agros Ltd FBL B+ 85 assigned Prapalsha Agros Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 15 assigned S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd TL B 577.5 reassigned S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FBL B 42.5 reassigned S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL B 30 reassigned Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 296.6 Reaffirmed Sarvpriya Industries Ltd Bk lines D 363.9 Withdrawn Shilpi Flocking Co. Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL B+ / 125 assigned A4 Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- Working B 275 Suspended Ltd Capital Limit Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- B 100 Suspended Ltd EPC/FBP/FUBD/PCFC/EBR*# *EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FUBD- Foreign User Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure Limit #Sublimit within Working Capital Limit Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- TL B 11 Suspended Ltd Slo Steel Industries Ltd Fund based facility B 250 revised from B+ Spintex Woollen Mills CC Fac (LT Scale) B 40 assigned Spintex Woollen Mills TL (LT Scale) B 6 assigned Spintex Woollen Mills Unallocated (LT/ST B / 37 assigned Scale) A4 Sree Vidyanikethan Educational TL BB 300 Reaffirmed Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Unallocated Limits BB 150 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd TL BBB- 1285 upgraded from ICRA]BB+ Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd Unallocated BBB- 215 upgraded from ICRA]BB+ Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 100 assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Optima 2015 A- 300.7 assigned Ltd (SO) United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B 100 Revised from B+ United Décor Options Pvt Ltd TL B 56.3 Revised from B+ United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B 23.7 Revised from B+ United Hotels & Properties TL B- 340 reassigned Pvt. Ltd. United Hotels & Properties FBL B- 10 reassigned Pvt. Ltd. Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL D 375 Downgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB+ Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC D 15 Downgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB+ Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Unallocated D 22 Downgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)