May 29
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland John Deere ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd
Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB Fac A1+ 200 reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1975 reaffirmed
H. D. Enterprises BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn
Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 150 Withdrawn
Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- Demand A4 30 Suspended
Ltd Loan (WHR)#
#Sublimit within Working Capital Limit
Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Non Fund Based- CEL* A4 2 Suspended
Ltd
*EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FUBD- Foreign User Bill Discounting,
PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure
Limit
Slo Steel Industries Ltd Non-fund based A4 150 Reaffirmed
facility
Spintex Woollen Mills Non-FB Fac (ST Scale) A4 7 assigned
United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland John Deere TL Fac A- 560 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd
Ashok Leyland John Deere LT - FB Fac A- 300 Reaffirmed
Construction Equipment Company
Pvt Ltd
Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling CC Fac (LT Scale) BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mills
Bansal Ispat Udyog CC Fac (LT Scale) BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ispat Udyog TL BB+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ispat Udyog Unallocated (ST scale) BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed
Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT FB D *2040 Reaffirmed
* includes unallocated amount of Rs. 69.17 crore
Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Non FB D 310 Reaffirmed
Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Non FB D 650 Reaffirmed
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 600 Upgraded
from
AA-
Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, TL AA- - withdrawn
Gokak Power & Energy Ltd FBL (TL) A- 860 Reaffirmed
(SO)
H. D. Enterprises CC Facility BB 75 Reaffirmed
H. D. Enterprises TL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Jindal Mectec Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 930 Withdrawn
Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd proposed TL B+ 50 Withdrawn
Prapalsha Agros Ltd FBL B+ 85 assigned
Prapalsha Agros Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 15 assigned
S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd TL B 577.5 reassigned
S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FBL B 42.5 reassigned
S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL B 30 reassigned
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.7 Reaffirmed
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 296.6 Reaffirmed
Sarvpriya Industries Ltd Bk lines D 363.9 Withdrawn
Shilpi Flocking Co. Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL B+ / 125 assigned
A4
Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- Working B 275 Suspended
Ltd Capital Limit
Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- B 100 Suspended
Ltd EPC/FBP/FUBD/PCFC/EBR*#
*EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FUBD- Foreign User Bill Discounting,
PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL- Credit Exposure
Limit #Sublimit within Working Capital Limit
Shyam Ginning & Pressing Pvt Fund Based- TL B 11 Suspended
Ltd
Slo Steel Industries Ltd Fund based facility B 250 revised from
B+
Spintex Woollen Mills CC Fac (LT Scale) B 40 assigned
Spintex Woollen Mills TL (LT Scale) B 6 assigned
Spintex Woollen Mills Unallocated (LT/ST B / 37 assigned
Scale) A4
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational TL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Unallocated Limits BB 150 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd TL BBB- 1285 upgraded
from ICRA]BB+
Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd Unallocated BBB- 215 upgraded
from ICRA]BB+
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 100 assigned
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Optima 2015 A- 300.7 assigned
Ltd (SO)
United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B 100 Revised from
B+
United Décor Options Pvt Ltd TL B 56.3 Revised from
B+
United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B 23.7 Revised from
B+
United Hotels & Properties TL B- 340 reassigned
Pvt. Ltd.
United Hotels & Properties FBL B- 10 reassigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL D 375 Downgraded
Care Services Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC D 15 Downgraded
Care Services Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Unallocated D 22 Downgraded
Care Services Pvt Ltd from
BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
