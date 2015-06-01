Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Foods Fund Based- EPC cum A4 15 Assigned FBP/FBD* *Export Packing Credit (EPC) cum Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount (FBP/FBD) Foods & Inns Ltd FB Fac A4 124.3 Suspended Foods & Inns Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 36.8 Suspended Global Technologies NFBL A4 26 Assigned Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd Non FB Fac A4 850 Reaffirmed M/S. Exotic Granite Llp LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers LOC A4 600 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers Forward Contract Limit A4 12 Reaffirmed Newage Fire Protection Fund based - FBP/UFBP A4+ 12 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from A4 Newage Fire Protection Fund based - PC* A4+ Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from A4 *Pc sublimit of FBP/UFBP Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - LC# A4+ 20 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from A4 # unallocated limits rated on both short term and long term ratings Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - BG A4+ 3.5 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from A4 Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan for import of machinery Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC** A4 Reaffirmed Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 150 Withdrawn ** Sublimit of cash credit Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing A1+ 64000 assigned India Ltd Programme Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme Treadsdirect Ltd ST-Fund Based Facility A1 20 Reaffirmed Treadsdirect Ltd ST - Fund Based A1 assigned Facility - sublimit Treadsdirect Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A1 28 Reaffirmed Facility Vinar Ispat Ltd ST non-FBL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Wendt (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brandhouse Retails Ltd LT FB Fac D 1100 Suspended Deepak Foods Fund Based- CC B 5 Assigned Deepak Foods Fund Based- TL I B 2 Assigned Deepak Foods Fund Based- TL II B 35 Assigned Dss Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. BG BB- 161.1 Reaffirmed Foods & Inns Ltd TL B- 14.3 Suspended Foods & Inns Ltd LT FB Fac B- 4 Suspended Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+ 103.1 Reaffirmed Global Technologies FBL B+ 25 Assigned Global Technologies Unallocated Limits B+ / 19 Assigned A4 J.D. Cotton Industry FBL B 50 Reaffirmed J.D. Cotton Industry TL B 17 Reaffirmed Kems Services Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based (CC) B 25 Downgraded from BB+ Kems Services Pvt. Ltd. Non Fund Based (BG) B 50 Downgraded from BB+ Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed M/S. Exotic Granite Llp TL B 60 Reaffirmed M/S. Exotic Granite Llp CC B 40 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers Working Capital B / 80 Reaffirmed BB- Masu Brakes Ltd FB Fac BBB- 350 Reaffirmed / A3 Masu Brakes Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 36.5 Reaffirmed / A3 Neelam Hospital LT Term-loan BB- 100 assigned Newage Fire Protection Fund based - TL BB 27.8 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - CCs BB 48 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Unallocated limits# BB / 37.2 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4+ Newage Fire Protection Total Fund based & BB / 148.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL BB- 46 Upgraded from B+ Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC BB- 125 Upgraded from B+ P&R Engineering Services Pvt. TL D 221.7 Reaffirmed Ltd. P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt. TL D 94.8 Reaffirmed Ltd. Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd TL, B+ 50 Withdrawn Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Withdrawn Peninsula Projects (Bangalore) TL BB- 69.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds Programme AAA 130000 assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds/ NCD AAA 265000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Fund Based & Non Fund AAA/ 15000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Based Limits A1+ Purvi Metals Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL B+ / 150 Assigned A4 Sara Exports Ltd Bk Fac BB / 193.1 Withdrawn A4 Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cotton Industries TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Shubh Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) BB- 120 Assigned Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non FBL AAA / 1800 Assigned A1+ Sri Lalitha Enterprises CC A- 1250 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivasa Educational & LT: FBL BBB- 1480 assigned Charitable Trust Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Assigned Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 5 Assigned Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 170 Assigned Tegh Cables Pvt Ltd FBL BB- / 180 Assigned A4 Teja Times BK Limits B+ 100 Suspended Treadsdirect Ltd LT - Fund Based A 80 Assigned Facility Treadsdirect Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated A / 2 assigned A1 Vinar Ispat Ltd LT FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Fund Based/Non Fund AAA/ 6500 assigned Pvt Ltd Based Limits A1+ Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST AAA / 8700 assigned A1+ Wendt (India) Ltd Fund based facilitie AA- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.