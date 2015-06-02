Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agam Pharmaceuticals Non- FBL - BG A4 80 Reaffirmed Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A3 5 Assigned Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Warehousing facility A4 100 Reaffirmed Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk A4+ 70 Withdrawn facility Shri Haridarshan Jewellers BG A4 50 Assigned Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 46 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 8 Cr) Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure limit A4 0.6 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 3 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd Overdraft BB- 100 Assigned ABM Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 50 Assigned Agam Pharmaceuticals FBL - CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 275 Suspended Ascendum Solutions India Pvt TL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Ascendum Solutions India Pvt FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 9.50 crore) GF Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 5299.9 Revised from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 584 crore) Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BBB- 305 Assigned Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BBB- 130 Assigned Innova Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BBB- 60 Assigned / A3 Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Bk Fac BB / 280 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCDs * AA(SO) Assigned *with an aggregate face value of Rs. 128.4 crore Manmeet Ispat Pvt. Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 55 Suspended Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd fund based Bk facility BB+ 30 Withdrawn Panam Packers Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned Panam Packers Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned Puja Ispat Trading Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 75 Withdrawn Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd. FB Bk Fac BB 100 Suspended Shri Haridarshan Jewellers CC BB- 120 Assigned Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 80 Revised from BB- Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 195.6 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 13.40 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)