Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Assigned (Enhanced from 1,500.00 to 1,700 crore) Anandeshwar Polypack Pvt Ltd NFB Bk Fac A4 20 Suspended Anondita Healthcare ST Bk Fac A4 15 Assigned Asian Construction Company Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 100 Assigned Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 15.5 Upgraded from A2 Faith Lumber Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 18.1 Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Quick Food Company BG/ Import LC/FSC A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Fac A3 36.2 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 30 Reaffirmed -LOC Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed -BG Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. NCD AA+ 30000 Assigned Akal Information Systems Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Facility - CC Akal Information Systems Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Facility - Over Draft Akal Information Systems Ltd LT Non-Fund Based B+ 15 Assigned Facility - BG Anandeshwar Polypack Pvt Ltd CC limit B 30 Suspended Anandeshwar Polypack Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Suspended Anondita Healthcare LT FB Bk Fac B+ 85 Assigned ARS Energy Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 2544.9 Assigned ARS Energy Pvt Ltd LT unallocated A- 5.1 Assigned Asian Construction Company Fund Based - Over BB+ 160 Assigned Draft Limit Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd CC/ optionally BBB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed convertible debenture (earlier 8.25 CR) Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.