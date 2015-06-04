Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharati Energy & Natural LOC* A4 105 Assigned Resources Pvt. Ltd * sublimits of cash credit facility Bharati Energy & Natural FC/CEL* A4 8.4 Assigned Resources Pvt. Ltd * sublimits of cash credit facility Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 5 Upgraded from A2 Revised from Rs. 0.62 Cr Evershine Smelting Alloy Pvt ST, FB/ Non-FBL A4 85 Assigned Ltd Hanuman Rice Mills ST based Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Jinaehat Export Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 52 Assigned Jinaehat Export Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 129.6 Assigned Jinaehat Export Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 8 Assigned Kaycee Polymers Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 60 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A2+ 150 Upgraded from A2 (revised from Rs 100 crore) Macguire Ceramics LLP ST Scale - NFBL - LOC A4 25 Assigned *Sublimit within Cash Credit Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) NFBL A1+ 15401.5 Outstanding ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) Unallocated ST Limits* A1+ 5098.5 Outstanding *Earlier rated as part of fund based and non-fund based limits Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 9000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 800 Cr) Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A3 40 Reaffirmed facility Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST sub-limit Fac A3 - Reaffirmed Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 - Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 4.00 Cr Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 1.5 Assigned Sun Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Swastik Plastics LOC A4 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 10000 Outstanding Ltd Bharati Energy & Natural CC Limits B+ 120 Assigned Resources Pvt. Ltd Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 121 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 14.17 Cr Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based CC limits BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Evershine Smelting Alloy Pvt LT, FB limits BB- 35 Assigned Ltd Exult Agency Pvt Ltd (Unit: FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned Joy Electronics) Exult Agency Pvt Ltd (Unit: FBL - Standby Line of B+ 7.5 Assigned Joy Electronics) Credit Flora & Fauna Housing And Land FB limits BB- 1350 Reaffirmed Developments Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 85 Cr) Hanuman Rice Mills LT FB Fac B 100 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 99.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 11.38 Cr) Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BB 45 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac (LT) BB 17 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 0.27 Cr) Kaycee Polymers Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd fund based working A- 250 Upgraded capital Fac from BBB+ (revised from Rs. 15 crore) Macguire Ceramics Llp LT Scale - FBL - CC B+ 80 Assigned Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd Bk Fac D 1070 Suspended Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C 115 Suspended ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) FBL AAA 500 Assigned Ramprastha Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 190 Assigned Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT proposed BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 2.87 Cr Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- - Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 4.13 Cr Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 71.2 Assigned Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 15 Assigned Sri Toorsa Plantations Pvt Ltd LC/Buyer's Credit B/ 5.2 Assigned A4 Sun Enterprise CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sun Enterprise Stand by Limit B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit B+ 20 Reaffirmed Swastik Plastics CC BB- 90 Assigned The Clearing Corporation Of Issuer Rating IrAAA Reaffirmed India Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.