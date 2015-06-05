Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Motor Parts & ST - non-fund based A1+ Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd (sub-limit) facility Revised from Rs. 10 Cr Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG A3 0.2 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LOC A3 20 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Credit A3 8.8 Reaffirmed Conversion Facility Le Marble Gallery Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based A4+ 70 Reaffirmed facility (enhanced from Rs. 3 Cr) Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 170 Assigned Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase A4 65 Assigned Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 5 Assigned NCL Wintech India Ltd NFBL A3+ 55 Upgraded from A3 (revised from Rs. 3 Cr) Phoenix Overseas Ltd Non FB Fac A3 45.6 Assigned SML Isuzu Ltd Working Capital A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Demand Loan SML Isuzu Ltd LOC A1+ 280 Reaffirmed SML Isuzu Ltd BG A1+ 200 Reaffirmed SML Isuzu Ltd Bill Discounting A1+ 50 Reaffirmed SML Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed SMS Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FBL A4+ 2 Assigned Strides Arcolab Ltd FB Fac A1+ # 2500 Strides Arcolab Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ # 1600 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Abha Power & Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 85 Reaffirmed India Motor Parts & LT - fund based AA 160 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd facility India Motor Parts & LT - non-fund based AA 2.5 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd facility Janpragati Education Society TL B 94.3 Suspended Janpragati Education Society Unallocated limits B 0.7 Suspended Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 4.75 Cr) Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Le Marble Gallery Pvt. Ltd. Fund based facility BB- 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6 Cr) Mangla Sons CC Limits BB+ 300 Assigned Mangla Sons TL BB+ 12.9 Assigned Mangla Sons Unallocated BB+ 37.1 Assigned Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Assigned Nabha Power Ltd NCD Provisional 9100 Assigned AAA (SO) NCL Wintech India Ltd FBL BBB 100 Upgraded from BBB- (revised from Rs. 10.06 Cr) NCL Wintech India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB/ 25 Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/ A3 (revised from Rs. 4.94 Cr) New Palsana Industrial Co-Op TL D 423 Reaffirmed Society Ltd (reduced from Rs.49 crore) New Palsana Industrial Co-Op BG D 200 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Patiala Cotspin Ltd Bk limits BB- 355.6 Suspended Phoenix Overseas Ltd FB Fac BBB- 605 Assigned Phoenix Overseas Ltd Unallocated BBB- 9.4 Assigned Pmv Maltings Pvt Ltd CC B- 200 Assigned Pmv Maltings Pvt Ltd TL B- 800 Assigned Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Working B 80 Assigned Capital Limits SML Isuzu Ltd CC AA- 250 Upgraded from A+ SMS Vidhyut Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned SMS Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 55 Assigned SMS Waluj Cetp Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 4.4 Assigned Sri Lalitha Enterprises CC A- 3450 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 125 Cr) Sri Lalitha Enterprises TL A- 150 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.