Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards ST, NFBL A3+ 227.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 25 crore) Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards ST, FBL A3+ 30 Assigned Ltd Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 104.7 Reassigned (SO) (earlier Rs. 8.20 crore) Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 1185 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd BG A4 3.6 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 100 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST fund based- BG A4 15 Assigned M/S Ravindra Tubes Ltd NFBL A3 20 Suspended Pacific Development Non-FB Fac A2 180 Assigned Corporation Ltd Ruttonsha International NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rectifier Ltd Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt DAUE* A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd *Drawing against Un-cleared Effects (uncleared cheques) Singer India Ltd. LOC A4+ 50 Revised from A4 Society Motors Ltd BG A4 19 Reaffirmed Society Motors Ltd Forward Contract A4 3.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.30 Cr) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 7.8 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 1.38 Cr) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Vakrangee Ltd ST, non FB Fac A2 3000 Revised from A4+ VS Metallic Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akarsh Exports LT FB Limits BB+ 200 Suspended Akarsh Exports Unallocated Limits BB+ 100 Suspended Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards LT, TL BBB 1407.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 136 crore) Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards LT, FBL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 40 crore) Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB- 80 Reassigned (SO) (earlier Rs. 6 crore) Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 57.1 Reassigned (SO) Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BBB 1290 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60 Cr) J.B. Cotton CC B+ 40 Assigned J.B. Cotton TL B+ 14.1 Assigned Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 61.9 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC BB- 35 Assigned Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL BB- 55.2 Assigned M/S Al-Nasir Agro Foods LT unallocated limits BB- 200 Suspended M/S Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd LT fund based TL BB- 100 Suspended limits M/S Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB- 30 Suspended M/S Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC BB- 20 Suspended limits M/S Ravindra Tubes Ltd LT FBL BBB- 330 Suspended M/S Ravindra Tubes Ltd LT unallocated limit BBB- 30 Suspended M/S S.S. Brothers LT fund based CC BB- 340 Suspended limits M/S S.S. Brothers LT fund based TL limit BB- 10 Suspended M/S S.S. Brothers unallocated limits BB- 100 Suspended Mela Singh Memorial LT FB Fac - TL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Pacific Development TL BBB+ 3700 Assigned Corporation Ltd Pacific Development Unallocated Limits BBB+ 120 Assigned Corporation Ltd Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd TL BB- 28.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.75 Cr) Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Hyp) Limit BB- 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7 Cr) Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Pledge) Limit - BB- 67 Assigned Against warehouse receipts Rohini Industrial Electricals FBL* (optionally AA 500 Reaffirmed Ltd convertible debenture)(SO) (revised from Rs. 35 crore) *Sublimit of Rs. 10 Cr for bill discounting, which is rated on short term scale Rohini Industrial Electricals NFBL# (BG) AA 1650 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO)/ A1+ (SO) (revised from Rs. 200 crore) # Rated on both the scale, and sublimit of Rs. 35.Cr for LC, rated on short term scale RRC International Freight TL, FB Fac, non-FB D 270 Suspended Services Ltd Fac, and proposed limits of RRC Ruttonsha International FBL (CC) BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Rectifier Ltd Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC D 510.2 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL D 2034.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd NFBL - LC / BG D 115 Reaffirmed Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt CC B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Singer India Ltd. CC BB+ 30 Revised from BB Society Motors Ltd Working capital BB- 217 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16 Cr) Society Motors Ltd TL BB- 0.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.01 Cr) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 82 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.48 Cr) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed (revised from 12 Cr) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB / 104.6 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from 7.58 Cr) Vakrangee Ltd LT, TL BB+ 2250 Revised from BBB+ Vakrangee Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 3500 Revised from BBB+ Voltas Ltd TL AA 300 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd LT, FBL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd LT/ ST, Non-FBL * AA / 15000 Reaffirmed A1+ * Non Fund Based limit (long term and short term) utilization should not exceed Rs. 1,500 crore at any point of usage VS Metallic Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)