Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A3+ 5 Reaffirmed (SO) removed from rating watch with developing implications Allied Medical Ltd NFBL-BG A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd LOC A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate NFBL - Bk Gurantee A4 1 Reaffirmed Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 150 Suspended Guru Ashish Shipbreakers LOC (LC) A4 660 Suspended Hans Industries Pvt Ltd BG A4 120 Suspended Hans Industries Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) Sub-limit of A4 Suspended CC Hcl Infosystems Ltd CP/STD A1 3000 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 200 crore Housing Development Finance STD A1+ 500000 Assigned Corporation Ltd enhanced from Rs 35,000 crores Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 480 Reaffirmed Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Unallocated facility A3 210 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd ST loans A2+ 72000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 7200 crore Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 27.5 Suspended Pvr Projects Ltd BG A4+ 500 Assigned Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd FLC-DA/DP A3 Assigned (SO) Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A2 1500 Reaffirmed Steel & Metals Non FBL - Inland LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed / Letter of Guarantee Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd Non FBL A3+ 84 Upgraded from A3 United Coke Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) A4 350 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACR Machining Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated -- 23.9 Withdrawn ACR Machining Pvt Ltd LT-CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed (SO) Removed from rating watch with developing implications Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd CC C+ 80 Reaffirmed Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd TL C+ 70 Reaffirmed Aggarwal & Company Fund Based- CC (CC) B 100 Suspended Aggarwal & Company LOC (LC) B 100 Suspended Allied Medical Ltd FBL-CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed earlier Rs 13.00 crore Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB 120 Reaffirmed Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd TL BBB 22.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 0.17 crore Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 12.2 Reaffirmed /A2 Crescent Export Syndicate FBL - Packing Credit B+ 85 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate FBL - FDB/ FBE B+ 80 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate FBL - TL B+ 34.5 Assigned Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits BB 240 Suspended Guru Ashish Shipbreakers Fund Based- CC (CC) BB- 90 Suspended Hans Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC (CC) BB 450 Suspended Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 62 Withdrawn Housing Development Finance NCD AAA 350000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd LT loans BBB+ 54000 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd FBL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kudos Chemie Ltd Bk Facalities D 14029.5 Suspended M/S K.R.K Educational Trust LT loans D 300 Assigned M/S Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC limits BB- 20 Suspended M/S Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 14 Suspended M/S Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits BB- 6 Suspended M/S Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Non FBL BB- 35 Suspended Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 14.5 Assigned Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 26.9 Suspended Murlidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based : Working B+ 70 Assigned Capital Limits Murlidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based : TL B+ 1.1 Assigned My Gharonda Pvt Ltd LT/ ST - Fund Based/ BB- 1100 Reaffirmed Non Fund Based /A4 enhanced from Rs. 90 crore My Gharonda Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based, CC BB- Reaffirmed /A4 Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 210 Suspended Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT FBL D 1310 Suspended Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd TL D 300 Suspended Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Non FBL D 23 Suspended Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd Bk Fac D 1620 Suspended Powergrid Nm Transmission Ltd NCD AAA 5000 Assigned (SO) Powergrid Vizag Transmission NCD AAA 5000 Assigned Ltd (SO) Pvr Projects Ltd CC BB+ 100 Assigned R.K. Hoteliers & Developers TL BBB- 670 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1000 Assigned (SO) Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL AA 100 Upgraded from AA- Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Fund Based - Seasonal B- 59.2 Reaffirmed Himghar Pvt Ltd CC Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Fund Based - Working B- 8 Reaffirmed Himghar Pvt Ltd Capital Loan Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Fund Based - TL B- 37.4 Reaffirmed Himghar Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Non-Fund Based - Bk B- 1.7 Reaffirmed Himghar Pvt Ltd Gurantee Steel & Metals FBL- CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Steel & Metals Proposed FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 350 Upgraded from BBB- Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd TL/Corporate Loan BBB 120 Upgraded from BBB- Super Agro Industry LT - Funds Based B+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits Thakar Dass Nand Gopal LT - FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Thakar Dass Nand Gopal LT - TL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Thakar Dass Nand Gopal Unallocated B+ 2 Reaffirmed United Coke Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC (CC) BB- 50 Suspended Sub-limit Vera India Ltd FBL- CC B+ 180 Assigned Wianxx Impex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 490 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)