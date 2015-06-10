Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 481.3 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 34.00 crore Goodwill Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 45 Suspended Goodwill Enterprise SLC Facility A4 4 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LOC A4 400 Upgraded from D Indo Count Industries Ltd ST non-FBL A1 1837.6 Assigned Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ltd SMS Envocare Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A4+ 20 Assigned Vitarag Export Industries BG Facility A4 2.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 106.8 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 21.00 crore Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd LT fund based Limit BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 45.00 crore Balaji Cotton Industries LT fund based - CC D 70 Revised from B Fabknit India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ Suspended Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limits D 30 Suspended Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL D 24 Suspended Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 4 Suspended Goodwill Enterprise TL B 6 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT, FB - CC BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd TL C 236.4 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Working capital TL C 1232.4 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Funded Interest TL C 332.8 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd FBL C 984.4 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Unallocated Limit C 14 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd BG C / 100 Upgraded A4 from D Indo Count Industries Ltd LT FBL A 3850 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd LT loans A 801.8 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd LT/ST FBL A / 360.6 Assigned A1 Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B 180 Reaffirmed Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCD AA(SO) 1284 Assigned Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd TL BBB- 100 Assigned Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA- 3200 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA- 5500 Upgraded Ltd from A+ Radhe Cotton & Oil Industries LT fund based - CC D 50 Revised from B Radhe Cotton & Oil Industries LT fund based- TL D 13 Revised from B Raj Kumar Goel Educational FBL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Trust Raj Kumar Goel Educational TL BB- 57.4 Reaffirmed Trust Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd CC Fac D 30 Suspended Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd TL facalities D 14.1 Suspended Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd Non FB Fac D 15 Suspended Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 80 Suspended Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd Bk Facalities BB+ 620 Suspended Sms Envocare Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 45 Assigned Tristar Global Infrastructure Fund Based Facalities D 210 Suspended Pvt Ltd Tristar Global Infrastructure Non-Fund Based D 290 Suspended Pvt Ltd Facalities Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 200 Suspended Vitarag Export Industries TL B 20 Suspended Vitarag Export Industries CC Facility B 90 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)