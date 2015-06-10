US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 481.3 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 34.00 crore Goodwill Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 45 Suspended Goodwill Enterprise SLC Facility A4 4 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LOC A4 400 Upgraded from D Indo Count Industries Ltd ST non-FBL A1 1837.6 Assigned Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ltd SMS Envocare Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A4+ 20 Assigned Vitarag Export Industries BG Facility A4 2.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 106.8 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 21.00 crore Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd LT fund based Limit BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 45.00 crore Balaji Cotton Industries LT fund based - CC D 70 Revised from B Fabknit India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ Suspended Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limits D 30 Suspended Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL D 24 Suspended Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 4 Suspended Goodwill Enterprise TL B 6 Suspended Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT, FB - CC BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd TL C 236.4 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Working capital TL C 1232.4 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Funded Interest TL C 332.8 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd FBL C 984.4 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Unallocated Limit C 14 Upgraded from D Impex Ferro Tech Ltd BG C / 100 Upgraded A4 from D Indo Count Industries Ltd LT FBL A 3850 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd LT loans A 801.8 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd LT/ST FBL A / 360.6 Assigned A1 Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B 180 Reaffirmed Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCD AA(SO) 1284 Assigned Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd TL BBB- 100 Assigned Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA- 3200 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA- 5500 Upgraded Ltd from A+ Radhe Cotton & Oil Industries LT fund based - CC D 50 Revised from B Radhe Cotton & Oil Industries LT fund based- TL D 13 Revised from B Raj Kumar Goel Educational FBL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Trust Raj Kumar Goel Educational TL BB- 57.4 Reaffirmed Trust Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd CC Fac D 30 Suspended Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd TL facalities D 14.1 Suspended Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd Non FB Fac D 15 Suspended Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 80 Suspended Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd Bk Facalities BB+ 620 Suspended Sms Envocare Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 45 Assigned Tristar Global Infrastructure Fund Based Facalities D 210 Suspended Pvt Ltd Tristar Global Infrastructure Non-Fund Based D 290 Suspended Pvt Ltd Facalities Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 200 Suspended Vitarag Export Industries TL B 20 Suspended Vitarag Export Industries CC Facility B 90 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to open)