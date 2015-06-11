Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management A1+ Reaffirmed Fund - Savings Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate A1+ Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan Amfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan Bmfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan Cmfs Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 168 Suspended Maini Precision Products Pvt ST Fund based A2+ 270 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ Withdrawn Management Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ Withdrawn Management Pvt Ltd ST Fund mfs LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Seraph CV IFMR A- 193 Assigned Capital 2015 PTC (SO) Series A1 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Seraph CV IFMR BBB- 114.4 Assigned Capital 2015 PTC (SO) Series A2 Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL* B+ 30.9 Reaffirmed *Term Loans of Rs. 3.09 crore comprising Term Loan I of Rs. 1.967 crore and Term Loan II of Rs. 1.125 crore Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Thrasos IFMR Capital A- 259.2 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A1 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - A- 301.1 Assigned Series XVIII PTC (SO) Series A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - A- 770 Assigned Series XVII PTC (SO) Series A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Caerus IFMR Capital BB 14.5 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A2 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Thrasos IFMR Capital BB+ 14.4 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A2 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - BBB 85.6 Assigned Series XVII PTC (SO) Series A2 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Caerus IFMR Capital BBB+ 260.1 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A1 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - BBB+ 746.9 Assigned Series XIX PTC Series (SO) A1 HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AA+ Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury mfs Advantage Plan HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Medium Term AAA Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Opportunities AAA Reaffirmed Fund mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan mfs Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 130 Suspended Maini Precision Products Pvt LT Fund based A- 220 Upgraded Ltd from BBB+ Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Active AAA Withdrawn Management Pvt Ltd Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley ST AAA Withdrawn Management Pvt Ltd Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Gilt AAA Withdrawn Management Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Nikhil Udyog FBL D 120 Revised from BB+/ A4+ Nikhil Udyog Non-FBL D 110 Revised from BB+/ A4+ Nikhil Udyog Unallocated Limits D 15 Revised from BB+/ A4+ Nitesh Residency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - TL B+ 3125 Upgraded from D Sai Chhaya Autolink Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sai Chhaya Autolink Pvt Ltd Fund Based - B+ 80 Reaffirmed Inventory Funding enhanced from 7 cr Shree Khodal Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 65 Assigned Shree Khodal Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 18.5 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd IMLRT February 2015 A AA 808.4 Assigned PTC Series A1 (SO) Sks Microfinance Ltd IMLRT January 2015-B AA 745.7 Assigned PTC Series A1 (SO) Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 180.7 Assigned (SO) Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd TL A- Assigned enhanced from Rs. 170.00 crore to Rs. 190.00 crore Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Cavatina IFMR Capital A- 254.9 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A1 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Shri Trust H 2015 PTCs AAA 1514.6 Assigned (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd SHRI Trust E 2015 PTCs AAA 5719.1 Assigned (SO) TVS Credit Services Ltd Sparkle Trust Nov 14 AAA 711.5 Assigned PTCs (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.