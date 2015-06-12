Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hanuman Foods ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - LOC / BG A3 30 Reaffirmed
Creation Pvt Ltd
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd NFBL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd NFBL* A3 Assigned
Leveragenet Solutions Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3B Assigned
Decentralized Solar
Applications
Leveragenet Solutions Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3B Assigned
Decentralized Solar
Applications
Maris Spinners Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed
Maris Spinners Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed
Maris Spinners Ltd ST - FB Fac(sub-limit) A4 Reaffirmed
Maris Spinners Ltd ST - Non FB A4 Reaffirmed
Fac(sub-limit)
Modern Communication And LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And BG A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And Buyers credit/Bill A4+ 43.1 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd discounting / Credit
Exposure limit (CEL)*
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Assigned
Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs 90 Cr
Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 200 Assigned
Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A1+ 200 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 120 Assigned
(LT/ST) / A3
Hanuman Foods LT FBL B 80 Reaffirmed
Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys TL D 786.5 Assigned
Ltd
Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys FBL* D 2490 Assigned
Ltd
*Limits of Rs. 10 crore interchangeable with letter of credit
Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys LOC D 1184 Assigned
Ltd
Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Creation Pvt Ltd
Indian Gem & Jewellery Untied limits BBB- 100 Assigned
Creation Pvt Ltd / A3
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FBL AA 3000 Upgraded
from
AA-
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA 78.4 Upgraded
from
AA-
Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 175 Suspended
Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Assigned
Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL-Proposed BBB- 100 Assigned
Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Revised from
B+
Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 80 Revised from
B+
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB- 50 Assigned
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 100 Assigned
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 180 Assigned
Ligare Aviation Ltd TL BB+ 500 Suspended
Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd Demand Loan WHR B 25 Reaffirmed
Maris Spinners Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 167.7 Upgraded
from B+
Maris Spinners Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 265 Upgraded
from B+
Modern Communication And CC ICRA]BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd
State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 2500 Withdrawn
State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 2500 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
