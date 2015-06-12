Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hanuman Foods ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - LOC / BG A3 30 Reaffirmed Creation Pvt Ltd Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd NFBL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd NFBL* A3 Assigned Leveragenet Solutions Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3B Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications Leveragenet Solutions Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3B Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications Maris Spinners Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed Maris Spinners Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed Maris Spinners Ltd ST - FB Fac(sub-limit) A4 Reaffirmed Maris Spinners Ltd ST - Non FB A4 Reaffirmed Fac(sub-limit) Modern Communication And LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And BG A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And Buyers credit/Bill A4+ 43.1 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd discounting / Credit Exposure limit (CEL)* *Sublimit of cash credit facility Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Assigned Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 90 Cr Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 200 Assigned Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A1+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 120 Assigned (LT/ST) / A3 Hanuman Foods LT FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys TL D 786.5 Assigned Ltd Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys FBL* D 2490 Assigned Ltd *Limits of Rs. 10 crore interchangeable with letter of credit Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys LOC D 1184 Assigned Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Creation Pvt Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery Untied limits BBB- 100 Assigned Creation Pvt Ltd / A3 Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FBL AA 3000 Upgraded from AA- Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA 78.4 Upgraded from AA- Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 175 Suspended Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Assigned Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL-Proposed BBB- 100 Assigned Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Revised from B+ Knr Contractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 80 Revised from B+ Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB- 50 Assigned Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 100 Assigned Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 180 Assigned Ligare Aviation Ltd TL BB+ 500 Suspended Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd Demand Loan WHR B 25 Reaffirmed Maris Spinners Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 167.7 Upgraded from B+ Maris Spinners Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 265 Upgraded from B+ Modern Communication And CC ICRA]BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 2500 Withdrawn State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 2500 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)