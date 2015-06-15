Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt NFBL A4 128 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Grameen Koota Financial CP A2+ 2000 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 1250 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.99 crore
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4 370 Suspended
* The total utilization of bank facilities should not exceed Rs.37.00 crore at any point of
usage
Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac A3 191.9 upgraded
Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-shipment Credit A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL B 250 Assigned
enhanced from Rs.22.00 crore
Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt FBL B+ 1048 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Sequana IFMR Capital A- 184 Assigned
2014 PTC Series A1 (SO)
Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Sequana IFMR Capital BB+ 10.8 Assigned
2014 PTC Series A2 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - A- 170 Assigned
Series XV PTC Series (SO)
A1
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - A+ 53.3 Assigned
Series X PTC Series A1(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - AA- 83.2 Assigned
Series XII PTC Series (SO)
A1
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - BBB+ 1000 Assigned
Series XIV PTC Series (SO)
A1
Grameen Koota Financial LT Bk Fac A- 10132.7 Revised from
Services Pvt Ltd BBB+
enhanced from Rs.613.27 crore
Grameen Koota Financial NCD A- 3180 Revised from
Services Pvt Ltd BBB+
revised from Rs.354.67 crore
Grameen Koota Financial NCD A- 2000 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Grameen Koota Financial Subordinated Debt A- 220 Revised from
Services Pvt Ltd BBB
Hyvolt Electricals Bk Fac B /A4 250 Suspended
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec B- 76.3 Assigned
Muse 2014 PTC Series (SO)
A2
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BBB 684.7 Assigned
Muse 2014 PTC Series (SO)
A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC BBB 598.1 Assigned
Hercules 2015 PTC (SO)
Series A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC BBB 328.8 Assigned
Aragorn 2015 PTC (SO)
Series A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC C+ 18.5 Assigned
Hercules 2015 PTC (SO)
Series A2
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC C+ 13.7 Assigned
Aragorn 2015 PTC (SO)
Series A2
India Infoline Finance Ltd Shining Metal Trust BBB+ 750 Assigned
Sep 2014 - Gold PTC (SO)
IX PTCs
Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore
Madura Microfinance Ltd Chione IFMR Capital BB 3.3 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A2 (SO)
Madura Microfinance Ltd Chione IFMR Capital BBB 155.1 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A1 (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AA 444.6 Assigned
Trust XXX PTC Series (SO)
A1
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AAA 8.1 Assigned
Trust XXX Liquidity (SO)
Facility
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AAA 12.3 Assigned
Trust XVI Liquidity (SO)
Facility
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AAA 5.1 Assigned
Trust XXI Liquidity (SO)
Facility
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation BBB- 39.2 Assigned
Trust XXX Second Loss (SO)
Facility
Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation D 16.1 Assigned
Trust XXX PTC Series
A2
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation A (SO) 713.8 Assigned
Trust IX PTC Series A1
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation A (SO) 35.6 Assigned
Trust IX PTC Series A2
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AA 366.2 Assigned
Trust VIII PTC Series (SO)
A1
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AA 15.3 Assigned
Trust VIII PTC Series (SO)
A2
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AAA 6.7 Assigned
Trust VIII Liquidity (SO)
Facility
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AAA 13.1 Assigned
Trust IX Liquidity (SO)
Facility
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation BBB- 30.5 Assigned
Trust VIII Second (SO)
Loss Facility
Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation BBB- 26.2 Assigned
Trust IX Second Loss (SO)
Facility
Newton Engineering & Chemicals Fund Based - CC D 40 Revised to
Ltd Facility from B
Newton Engineering & Chemicals Non Fund Based - LOC D 40 Revised to
Ltd from A4
Newton Engineering & Chemicals Non Fund Based - BG D 140 Revised to
Ltd from A4
Ridhi Sidhi Tobacco Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 50 Suspended
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eureka Trust March A- 665.8 Assigned
2015 I PTC Series A1 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eleos IFMR Capital A- 310.4 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A1 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eleos IFMR Capital A- 881.9 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A1 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eureka Trust March BBB- 45.9 Assigned
2015 I PTC Series A2 (SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eleos IFMR Capital BBB- 59.5 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A2 (SO)
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 70 Suspended
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd LT FBL* BB- 120 Suspended
* The total utilization of bank facilities should not exceed Rs.37.00 crore at any point of
usage
Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB- 65.4 upgraded
Sjs Healthcare Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 62.7 upgraded
Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD A (SO) 500 Assigned
Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Un-allocated amount BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
/A4+
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Utkarsh Sosec I PTC A (SO) 102.4 Assigned
Series A1
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Sosec V PTC Series A1 A- 96.2 Assigned
(SO)
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Sosec IV PTC Series A1 A- 218.6 Assigned
(SO)
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Sosec III PTC Series A- 293.1 Assigned
A1 (SO)
