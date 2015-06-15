Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt NFBL A4 128 Reaffirmed Ltd Grameen Koota Financial CP A2+ 2000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 1250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.99 crore Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4 370 Suspended * The total utilization of bank facilities should not exceed Rs.37.00 crore at any point of usage Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac A3 191.9 upgraded Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-shipment Credit A4+ 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL B 250 Assigned enhanced from Rs.22.00 crore Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt FBL B+ 1048 Reaffirmed Ltd Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Sequana IFMR Capital A- 184 Assigned 2014 PTC Series A1 (SO) Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Sequana IFMR Capital BB+ 10.8 Assigned 2014 PTC Series A2 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - A- 170 Assigned Series XV PTC Series (SO) A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - A+ 53.3 Assigned Series X PTC Series A1(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - AA- 83.2 Assigned Series XII PTC Series (SO) A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust - BBB+ 1000 Assigned Series XIV PTC Series (SO) A1 Grameen Koota Financial LT Bk Fac A- 10132.7 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd BBB+ enhanced from Rs.613.27 crore Grameen Koota Financial NCD A- 3180 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd BBB+ revised from Rs.354.67 crore Grameen Koota Financial NCD A- 2000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Grameen Koota Financial Subordinated Debt A- 220 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd BBB Hyvolt Electricals Bk Fac B /A4 250 Suspended Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec B- 76.3 Assigned Muse 2014 PTC Series (SO) A2 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec BBB 684.7 Assigned Muse 2014 PTC Series (SO) A1 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC BBB 598.1 Assigned Hercules 2015 PTC (SO) Series A1 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC BBB 328.8 Assigned Aragorn 2015 PTC (SO) Series A1 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC C+ 18.5 Assigned Hercules 2015 PTC (SO) Series A2 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd IFMR Capital MOSEC C+ 13.7 Assigned Aragorn 2015 PTC (SO) Series A2 India Infoline Finance Ltd Shining Metal Trust BBB+ 750 Assigned Sep 2014 - Gold PTC (SO) IX PTCs Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore Madura Microfinance Ltd Chione IFMR Capital BB 3.3 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A2 (SO) Madura Microfinance Ltd Chione IFMR Capital BBB 155.1 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A1 (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AA 444.6 Assigned Trust XXX PTC Series (SO) A1 Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AAA 8.1 Assigned Trust XXX Liquidity (SO) Facility Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AAA 12.3 Assigned Trust XVI Liquidity (SO) Facility Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation AAA 5.1 Assigned Trust XXI Liquidity (SO) Facility Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation BBB- 39.2 Assigned Trust XXX Second Loss (SO) Facility Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation D 16.1 Assigned Trust XXX PTC Series A2 Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation A (SO) 713.8 Assigned Trust IX PTC Series A1 Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation A (SO) 35.6 Assigned Trust IX PTC Series A2 Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AA 366.2 Assigned Trust VIII PTC Series (SO) A1 Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AA 15.3 Assigned Trust VIII PTC Series (SO) A2 Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AAA 6.7 Assigned Trust VIII Liquidity (SO) Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation AAA 13.1 Assigned Trust IX Liquidity (SO) Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation BBB- 30.5 Assigned Trust VIII Second (SO) Loss Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL Securitisation BBB- 26.2 Assigned Trust IX Second Loss (SO) Facility Newton Engineering & Chemicals Fund Based - CC D 40 Revised to Ltd Facility from B Newton Engineering & Chemicals Non Fund Based - LOC D 40 Revised to Ltd from A4 Newton Engineering & Chemicals Non Fund Based - BG D 140 Revised to Ltd from A4 Ridhi Sidhi Tobacco Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 50 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eureka Trust March A- 665.8 Assigned 2015 I PTC Series A1 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eleos IFMR Capital A- 310.4 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A1 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eleos IFMR Capital A- 881.9 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A1 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eureka Trust March BBB- 45.9 Assigned 2015 I PTC Series A2 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eleos IFMR Capital BBB- 59.5 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A2 (SO) Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 70 Suspended Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd LT FBL* BB- 120 Suspended * The total utilization of bank facilities should not exceed Rs.37.00 crore at any point of usage Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB- 65.4 upgraded Sjs Healthcare Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 62.7 upgraded Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD A (SO) 500 Assigned Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Un-allocated amount BB+ 50 Reaffirmed /A4+ Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Utkarsh Sosec I PTC A (SO) 102.4 Assigned Series A1 Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Sosec V PTC Series A1 A- 96.2 Assigned (SO) Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Sosec IV PTC Series A1 A- 218.6 Assigned (SO) Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Sosec III PTC Series A- 293.1 Assigned A1 (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)