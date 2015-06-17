Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt ST, NFBL - Bk A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Guarantee
God Granites ST - PCFC/PC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
God Granites ST - Bill Discounting A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
God Granites ST - LC A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Indapur Dairy And Milk ST, FBL A2 150 Assigned
Products Ltd
M/S Pmr Construction Company ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt ST, Non-Fund Based A2+ 2180 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Poona Dal And Oil Industries ST, Non-Fund Based A2 2005 Reaffirmed
Ltd
S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP A1 + 1000 Assigned
(SO)
Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd ST NFBL - - -
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.00 cr)
Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt LT, FBL - TL B+ 127 Assigned
Ltd
Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt LT, FBL - CC B+ 3 Assigned
Ltd
Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt FBL BBB 1600 Upgraded
Ltd (SO) from
BBB+(SO)
Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt NFBL BBB 100 Upgraded
Ltd (SO) from
BBB+(SO)
God Granites LT - CC BB+ 15 Upgraded
from BB
Hindustan Organic Chemicals NCDs AAA 1500 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Indapur Dairy And Milk LT, FBL - TL BBB+ 500 Assigned
Products Ltd
Indapur Dairy And Milk LT, FBL - CC BBB+ 550 Assigned
Products Ltd
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB+ 200 Assigned
L&T Infrastructure Development TL Programme AA(SO) 2500 Withdrawn
Projects Ltd
M/S Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL AA 3138 Revised from
AA-
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund AA / 7000 Revised from
based Bk Fac A1+ AA- /
A1+
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Unallocated Fac AA / 1313 Assigned
A1+
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating Ir AA - Revised from
Ir AA-
Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC BBB+ 163.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Poona Dal And Oil Industries LT, Fund Based - CC BBB+ 196 Reaffirmed
Ltd
R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC (CC) Limits C 100* Revised from
D
* sublimit of Cash Credit Limit
R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL- BG (BG) D 50* Revised from
Limits A4
* sublimit of Cash Credit Limit
Ram Builders LT FBL B 25 Suspended
Ram Builders non-FBL B 50 Suspended
Rc Gems Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Royalcare Super Specialty LT- TL B 100 Assigned
Hospital Ltd
Rudrapur Precision Industries CC limits B- 25 Suspended
Rudrapur Precision Industries TL B- 62 Suspended
Rudrapur Precision Industries unallocated limits B- 10.5 Suspended
Sagar Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CCL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Vishnu Perumaal Spin Yarn LT - FB Fac B 43 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Vishnu Perumaal Spin Yarn LT/ST - unallocated B 57 Assigned
Ltd limits / A4
Shriram Venture Ltd NCD AA- 4500 Withdrawn
(SO)
Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+/ 88 Reaffirmed
A4
Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated Limits B+/ 12 Reaffirmed
A4
Swastik Association Working Capital TL BB- 90 Assigned
Vijay Exports LT/ST interchangeable BB / 150 Reaffirmed
Fac A4+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
