Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt ST, NFBL - Bk A4 20 Assigned Ltd Guarantee God Granites ST - PCFC/PC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed God Granites ST - Bill Discounting A4+ 30 Reaffirmed God Granites ST - LC A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Indapur Dairy And Milk ST, FBL A2 150 Assigned Products Ltd M/S Pmr Construction Company ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt ST, Non-Fund Based A2+ 2180 Reaffirmed Ltd Poona Dal And Oil Industries ST, Non-Fund Based A2 2005 Reaffirmed Ltd S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP A1 + 1000 Assigned (SO) Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd ST NFBL - - - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 cr) Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt LT, FBL - TL B+ 127 Assigned Ltd Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt LT, FBL - CC B+ 3 Assigned Ltd Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt FBL BBB 1600 Upgraded Ltd (SO) from BBB+(SO) Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt NFBL BBB 100 Upgraded Ltd (SO) from BBB+(SO) God Granites LT - CC BB+ 15 Upgraded from BB Hindustan Organic Chemicals NCDs AAA 1500 Assigned Ltd (SO) Indapur Dairy And Milk LT, FBL - TL BBB+ 500 Assigned Products Ltd Indapur Dairy And Milk LT, FBL - CC BBB+ 550 Assigned Products Ltd Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB+ 200 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Development TL Programme AA(SO) 2500 Withdrawn Projects Ltd M/S Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL AA 3138 Revised from AA- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund AA / 7000 Revised from based Bk Fac A1+ AA- / A1+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Unallocated Fac AA / 1313 Assigned A1+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating Ir AA - Revised from Ir AA- Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC BBB+ 163.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Poona Dal And Oil Industries LT, Fund Based - CC BBB+ 196 Reaffirmed Ltd R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC (CC) Limits C 100* Revised from D * sublimit of Cash Credit Limit R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL- BG (BG) D 50* Revised from Limits A4 * sublimit of Cash Credit Limit Ram Builders LT FBL B 25 Suspended Ram Builders non-FBL B 50 Suspended Rc Gems Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Royalcare Super Specialty LT- TL B 100 Assigned Hospital Ltd Rudrapur Precision Industries CC limits B- 25 Suspended Rudrapur Precision Industries TL B- 62 Suspended Rudrapur Precision Industries unallocated limits B- 10.5 Suspended Sagar Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CCL BB 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Vishnu Perumaal Spin Yarn LT - FB Fac B 43 Assigned Ltd Shri Vishnu Perumaal Spin Yarn LT/ST - unallocated B 57 Assigned Ltd limits / A4 Shriram Venture Ltd NCD AA- 4500 Withdrawn (SO) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+/ 88 Reaffirmed A4 Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated Limits B+/ 12 Reaffirmed A4 Swastik Association Working Capital TL BB- 90 Assigned Vijay Exports LT/ST interchangeable BB / 150 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)