Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Non Fund Based- BG A4 70 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd ST - Interchangeable* A4+ Reaffirmed
Malu Paper Mills Ltd non FB Fac A4 142 Suspended
Ptc India Financial Services ST Bk lines A1+ 4250 Outstanding
Ltd
Samrat Remedies Ltd LOC A4 Revised from
A4+
Samrat Remedies Ltd BG A4 Revised from
A4+
Shreno Ltd ST, non-fund based A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shreno Ltd Short-TL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4+ 10.5 Assigned
Ltd
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4+ 9 Upgraded
Ltd from A4
Xicon International Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 10 Revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Ad-Print Media (India) line of credit BBB- 170 Suspended
Ltd / A3
Crown Promoters And Developers TL D 63 Suspended
Crown Promoters And Developers NFBL D 47 Suspended
East North Interconnection Co. TL A 9250 Revised from
Ltd A-
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT fund based Bk Lines BBB+ 250 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd
G. Surgiwear Ltd CC Fac BBB- 95.4 Suspended
G. Surgiwear Ltd TL BBB- 128.9 Suspended
Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Fund Based-Working BB- 600 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Capital
Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Fund Based- TL BB- 17.8 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kamlesh Metacast Pvt. Ltd. NFBL B 186 Assigned
Karnataka State Financial Non Convertible Bond A+(SO) 230 Withdrawn
Corporation
Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd. Bk Facalities B+ / 333.1 Suspended
A4
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD AA(SO) 10000 Assigned
M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
M/S Sandeep Rice Mills LT FBL B 80 Reaffirmed
Malu Paper Mills Ltd TL and working C 880 Suspended
capital facalities
Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Ptc India Financial Services NCD Programme A+ 5000^ Outstanding
Ltd
^ Of this Rs 291.7 crore are outstanding and Rs 208.3 crore are yet to be raised
Ptc India Financial Services NCD Programme A+ 2000 Withdrawn
Ltd
Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - CC D 5022 Reaffirmed
Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - TL D 1715.4 Reaffirmed
Rana Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 318 Reaffirmed
Samrat Remedies Ltd CC BB Revised from
BB+
Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BBB 120 Assigned
Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BBB 120 Assigned
Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL BB 60.4 Upgraded
from
BB-
Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC BB 30 Upgraded
from
BB-
Shreno Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Shreno Ltd Long-TL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB+ 58.2 Assigned
Ltd
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Smart Lights Bk facilitie BB+ / 120 Suspended
A4+
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB+ 9.7 Upgraded
Ltd from BB
* The Short Term - Interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the Long Term - Fund Based limits
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB+ 55 Upgraded
Ltd from BB
Sprint Telefilms Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 70 Assigned
Sree Vishnu Velan Spinning CC FB Fac D 120 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 530 Reaffirmed
Swarg Goldtouch Ltd line of credit 60 Suspended
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 386 Revised from
B
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd LT NFBL D 20 Revised from
B
Xicon International Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
