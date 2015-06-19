Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Non Fund Based- BG A4 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd ST - Interchangeable* A4+ Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd non FB Fac A4 142 Suspended Ptc India Financial Services ST Bk lines A1+ 4250 Outstanding Ltd Samrat Remedies Ltd LOC A4 Revised from A4+ Samrat Remedies Ltd BG A4 Revised from A4+ Shreno Ltd ST, non-fund based A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Shreno Ltd Short-TL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4+ 10.5 Assigned Ltd Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4+ 9 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Xicon International Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 10 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Ad-Print Media (India) line of credit BBB- 170 Suspended Ltd / A3 Crown Promoters And Developers TL D 63 Suspended Crown Promoters And Developers NFBL D 47 Suspended East North Interconnection Co. TL A 9250 Revised from Ltd A- Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT fund based Bk Lines BBB+ 250 Withdrawn Co. Ltd G. Surgiwear Ltd CC Fac BBB- 95.4 Suspended G. Surgiwear Ltd TL BBB- 128.9 Suspended Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Fund Based-Working BB- 600 Suspended Pvt Ltd Capital Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Fund Based- TL BB- 17.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kamlesh Metacast Pvt. Ltd. NFBL B 186 Assigned Karnataka State Financial Non Convertible Bond A+(SO) 230 Withdrawn Corporation Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd. Bk Facalities B+ / 333.1 Suspended A4 L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD AA(SO) 10000 Assigned M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB+ 350 Reaffirmed M/S Sandeep Rice Mills LT FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd TL and working C 880 Suspended capital facalities Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ptc India Financial Services NCD Programme A+ 5000^ Outstanding Ltd ^ Of this Rs 291.7 crore are outstanding and Rs 208.3 crore are yet to be raised Ptc India Financial Services NCD Programme A+ 2000 Withdrawn Ltd Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - CC D 5022 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - TL D 1715.4 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 318 Reaffirmed Samrat Remedies Ltd CC BB Revised from BB+ Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BBB 120 Assigned Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BBB 120 Assigned Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL BB 60.4 Upgraded from BB- Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC BB 30 Upgraded from BB- Shreno Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shreno Ltd Long-TL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB+ 58.2 Assigned Ltd Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB+ 60 Assigned Ltd Smart Lights Bk facilitie BB+ / 120 Suspended A4+ Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB+ 9.7 Upgraded Ltd from BB * The Short Term - Interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the Long Term - Fund Based limits Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB+ 55 Upgraded Ltd from BB Sprint Telefilms Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 70 Assigned Sree Vishnu Velan Spinning CC FB Fac D 120 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 530 Reaffirmed Swarg Goldtouch Ltd line of credit 60 Suspended Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 386 Revised from B Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd LT NFBL D 20 Revised from B Xicon International Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.