Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Metal & Power Ltd LOC A4 1350.2 Assigned Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt FBL - ST A4+ 330 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt NFBL - ST A4+ 50 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Metal & Power Ltd TL C+ 4140.3 Assigned Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Working capital TL C+ 2232.1 Assigned Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL C+ 1651.5 Assigned Ankit Metal & Power Ltd CC C+ 3336.2 Assigned Ankit Metal & Power Ltd BG C+ / 90 Assigned A4 Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt LT - TL Fac BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt LT - FB Fac BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharti Farms India (P) Ltd FBL-TL D 50.1 Assigned Bharti Farms India (P) Ltd FBL-CC D 54.4 Assigned Bharti Farms India (P) Ltd Limits-CC D 17.9 Assigned Bharti Farms India (P) Ltd FBL-TL D 50.1 Assigned Bharti Farms India (P) Ltd FBL-TL D 54.4 Assigned Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd FBL-TL B 30 Assigned Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd FBL-CC B 85 Assigned Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd Unallocated B 19.5 Assigned Jai Laxmi Cement Company Pvt CC BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+(SO) 2500 Assigned Pooled Fund Matoshri Pratishthan LT FB Limits D 58.3 Suspended Matoshri Pratishthan Unallocated Limit D 21.7 Suspended Medical Education Trust Unallocated Limit BB 200 Assigned Association Surat Of Seventh Day Adventists Orange Maha Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5330 Assigned Orange Maha Wind Energy Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 260 Assigned Roots Corporation Ltd TL A 1500 Upgraded from BBB+ Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: TL B+ 6.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Saradhambika Paper & Board LT: Proposed Fac B+ 3.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd School Book Company CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed School Book Company TL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shreeji Cotton Industries LT Scale - FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd CC B+ 59.5 Suspended Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40.5 Suspended SOHO Ltd FBL B 65 Assigned SOHO Ltd Unallocated B 25 Assigned SPPL Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - TL A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed T.K. Engineering Consortium FBL- CC (Proposed) BBB+ 200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- T.K. Engineering Consortium Non FBL -BG (Proposed) BBB+ 1300 Upgraded Pvt Ltd / A2 from BBB-/ A3 Tea Board Of India TL AA 391 Reaffirmed Techno India TL C+ 90 Outstanding Techno India Overdraft Limit C+ 160 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) Veer Hatcheries FBL-TL D 42.5 Assigned Veer Hatcheries FBL-CC D 44 Assigned Veer Hatcheries Unallocated D 13.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.