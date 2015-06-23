Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aequs Automotive Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 40 Assigned
Aequs Automotive Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 10 Assigned
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Limits A1+ 290 Upgraded
from
A2+
(revised from 19.00 CR)
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund A1+ 450 Upgraded
Based Limits from
A2+
C. Mahendra Exports Ltd ST FBL A4+ 7500 Withdrawn
C. Mahendra Exports Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 1000 Withdrawn
Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 35.2 Reaffirmed
(previously Rs.3.50 Crore)
Forum Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jharsanya Logistics Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 200 Withdrawn
Khimji Visram & Sons FBL A4 1100 Suspended
(Commission Department)
Khimji Visram & Sons (Jatha NFBL A4 100 Suspended
Department)
Nelcast Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1 180 Reaffirmed
(revised from 8.00)
Nelcast Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A1 90 Reaffirmed
Fac
Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 300 Reaffirmed
Prabhudas Lilladher Financial FB Bk Lines A2 500 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt. Ltd.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 1310 Revised from
A2
Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 39.2 Suspended
Ltd Fac
The Travancore Cochin ST, FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Ltd
The Travancore Cochin ST, non-FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Vamsi Labs Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aequs Automotive Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 57.2 Assigned
Agricultural Produce Market LT FB Fac BB 200 Suspended
Committee,Pimpalgaon(Baswant)
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd TL A+ 943 Upgraded
from A-
(revised from 99.94 CR)
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Limits A+ 1000 Upgraded
from A-
C. Mahendra Exports Ltd LT terms BB+ 351 Withdrawn
C. Mahendra Exports Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1140 Withdrawn
Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac -CC BBB 130 Reaffirmed
(previously Rs.12 Crore)
Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL BBB 34.5 Reaffirmed
(previously Rs.2.20 Crore)
Conros Steel Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac D 31.2 Withdrawn
Conros Steel Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 330.4 Withdrawn
Conros Steel Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac D 1014.5 Withdrawn
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 145.5 Assigned
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FBL - Open CC D 40 Assigned
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FBL - optionally D 15 Assigned
convertible
debenture/ BD*
*sublimit of the Open Cash Credit limit
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non FBL - D 14.5 Assigned
Untied Limit
Forum Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 3738.1 Reaffirmed
Gemini Aluminium Trading Co. LT FB - Cash Credit B+ 100 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT TL BB+ 2552.5 Reaffirmed
Expressways Pvt Ltd
(earlier 263.77 CR)
Gmr Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT TL BBB- 4457.2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Floating Rate AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund - LT Plan
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Plan
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAA - Withdrawn
Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection mfs (SO)
Oriented Fund II - Series IX
Khimji Visram & Sons (Gujarat) FBL B 150 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd.
Manglam Vardhman Developers Llp FBL Facility BB 250 Upgraded
from B
Mphasis Ltd BG AA+ 5000 Assigned
(Stable) /
A1+
Nelcast Ltd LT / ST fund based Bk A/ 720 Reaffirmed
Fac A1
(revised from 100.00) These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the
Rs.72.00 crore long-term fund based bank facilities.
Nelcast Ltd Proposed LT / A/ 180 Reaffirmed
Shortterm FB Fac A1
Patel Cotton TL BB- 18 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.40 crore)
Patel Cotton CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 2250 Revised from
BBB+
Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT TL B+ 4.3 Assigned
Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned
Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT proposed FB Fac B+ 5.7 Assigned
Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt LT, FBL BB+ 40 Suspended
Ltd
Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt TL BB+ 196 Suspended
Ltd
The Travancore Cochin LT, FBL B 200 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Vamsi Labs Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.10 crore)
Vamsi Labs Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vamsi Labs Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 36.2 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
