Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Automotive Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 40 Assigned Aequs Automotive Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 10 Assigned Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Limits A1+ 290 Upgraded from A2+ (revised from 19.00 CR) Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund A1+ 450 Upgraded Based Limits from A2+ C. Mahendra Exports Ltd ST FBL A4+ 7500 Withdrawn C. Mahendra Exports Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 1000 Withdrawn Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 35.2 Reaffirmed (previously Rs.3.50 Crore) Forum Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jharsanya Logistics Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 200 Withdrawn Khimji Visram & Sons FBL A4 1100 Suspended (Commission Department) Khimji Visram & Sons (Jatha NFBL A4 100 Suspended Department) Nelcast Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1 180 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.00) Nelcast Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A1 90 Reaffirmed Fac Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 300 Reaffirmed Prabhudas Lilladher Financial FB Bk Lines A2 500 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 1310 Revised from A2 Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 39.2 Suspended Ltd Fac The Travancore Cochin ST, FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd The Travancore Cochin ST, non-FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Vamsi Labs Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 22.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Automotive Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 57.2 Assigned Agricultural Produce Market LT FB Fac BB 200 Suspended Committee,Pimpalgaon(Baswant) Bill Forge Pvt Ltd TL A+ 943 Upgraded from A- (revised from 99.94 CR) Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Limits A+ 1000 Upgraded from A- C. Mahendra Exports Ltd LT terms BB+ 351 Withdrawn C. Mahendra Exports Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1140 Withdrawn Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac -CC BBB 130 Reaffirmed (previously Rs.12 Crore) Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL BBB 34.5 Reaffirmed (previously Rs.2.20 Crore) Conros Steel Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac D 31.2 Withdrawn Conros Steel Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 330.4 Withdrawn Conros Steel Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac D 1014.5 Withdrawn Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 145.5 Assigned Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FBL - Open CC D 40 Assigned Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FBL - optionally D 15 Assigned convertible debenture/ BD* *sublimit of the Open Cash Credit limit Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non FBL - D 14.5 Assigned Untied Limit Forum Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 3738.1 Reaffirmed Gemini Aluminium Trading Co. LT FB - Cash Credit B+ 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT TL BB+ 2552.5 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd (earlier 263.77 CR) Gmr Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT TL BBB- 4457.2 Withdrawn Ltd Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Floating Rate AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund - LT Plan Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Plan Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAA - Withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection mfs (SO) Oriented Fund II - Series IX Khimji Visram & Sons (Gujarat) FBL B 150 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Manglam Vardhman Developers Llp FBL Facility BB 250 Upgraded from B Mphasis Ltd BG AA+ 5000 Assigned (Stable) / A1+ Nelcast Ltd LT / ST fund based Bk A/ 720 Reaffirmed Fac A1 (revised from 100.00) These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.72.00 crore long-term fund based bank facilities. Nelcast Ltd Proposed LT / A/ 180 Reaffirmed Shortterm FB Fac A1 Patel Cotton TL BB- 18 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.40 crore) Patel Cotton CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 2250 Revised from BBB+ Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT TL B+ 4.3 Assigned Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT proposed FB Fac B+ 5.7 Assigned Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt LT, FBL BB+ 40 Suspended Ltd Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt TL BB+ 196 Suspended Ltd The Travancore Cochin LT, FBL B 200 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Vamsi Labs Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.10 crore) Vamsi Labs Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vamsi Labs Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 36.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.