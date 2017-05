Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CJ Exporters FBL - Export Post A4+ 750 Upgraded Finance from A4 CJ Exporters FBL - Export A4+ 150 Upgraded Pre-finance (PC) from (sublimit of Export A4 Post Finance) CJ Exporters FBL - Export A4+ 750 Upgraded Pre-finance (PC- from DDA)(sublimit of A4 Export Post Finance) CJ Exporters FBL - Direct Export A4+ 750 Upgraded (sublimit of Export from Post Finance) A4 CJ Exporters FBL - Group Export A4+ 150 Upgraded (sublimit of Export from Post Finance) A4 DCM Shriram Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Assigned DCM Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 8849 Outstanding Limits DCM Shriram Ltd Short-TL A1+ 2032.4 Outstanding Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 12.5 Assigned Micron Electricals Non-FBL A1 1000 Assigned NKC Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 2810 Revised from A4 (earlier Rs 252.50 Crore) Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 24 Cr) Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed P. M. Diesels Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 6.5 Withdrawn Sadhu Forging Ltd ST Non FB Bk Fac A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Spacetech Equipments & BG/LOC D 42 Downgraded Structurals Pvt Ltd from A4 Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Non Fund Based - BG A4 150 Revised from Udyog Pvt Ltd D Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Revised from Udyog Pvt Ltd D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 400 Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac A-(SO) 510 Assigned Avadh Developers LT loans BB- 350 Suspended Brij Lal Hospital & Research LT; FBL B 62 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Brij Lal Hospital & Research TL B 87.8 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd DCM Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits A+ 11000 Outstanding DCM Shriram Ltd TL A+ 968.6 Outstanding DCM Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 100 Outstanding Deep Automobiles CC BB- 152 Reaffirmed LSR Fab Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 162.9 Suspended A4 Marvella Corporation LT Fund Based - TL B+ 75 Assigned Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd LT loans, working BBB- 168.5 Assigned capital and proposed FB Fac Micron Electricals Non-FBL B+ 1500 Upgraded from A2+ Navhari Food Products (P) Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned NKC Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 420 Revised from BB NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 770 Revised from BB (earlier Rs 5.50 crore) Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 120 Assigned (enhanced from nil) P. M. Diesels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 118.5 Withdrawn Pepsu Road Transport FB Limits (Overdraft) B+ 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Prachee Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 156.3 Suspended Prachee Filaments Pvt Ltd LT / ST Unallocated D 61.2 Suspended Limit Rise On Group FBL - TL B+ 276 Assigned Sadhu Forging Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Fac BBB 75 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd LT FB Bk Fac^ BBB / 500 Reaffirmed A3+ ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 8.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs 50.00 crore Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL and fund based B 90 Suspended facilites Spacetech Equipments & CC D 17.5 Downgraded Structurals Pvt Ltd from B Spacetech Equipments & Unallocated limits D 0.5 Downgraded Structurals Pvt Ltd from B/ A4 Speciality Restaurants Ltd LT/ ST Fund based/ A+ / 1000 Assigned Non-FB Fac A1 Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain FBL - TL BB 130.6 Assigned Educational And Cultural Society Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain FBL - CC BB 50 Assigned Educational And Cultural Soc