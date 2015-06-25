Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Industries Pvt. Ltd NFBF A4 250 Suspended Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd Non FBL-LC A1+ 88 reaffirmed Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd Non FBL-BG A1+ 2.5 reaffirmed Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd Non FBL-CEL/FC A1+ 40 Assigned Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd NFBL- Untied limits A1+ 119.5 Assigned Paramount Ltd BGL A3+ 1400 Upgraded (enhanced from Rs. 70.00 crore) From A3 Paramount Ltd LOC A3+ 700 Upgraded From A3 (enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore) Santosh Starch Products Ltd EPC/FUBP/FOBP# A4 50* Reaffirmed #EPC- Export Packing Credit, FUBP- Foreign Usance Bill Purchase, FOBP- Foreign Outward Bill Purchase *sublimit of Cash credit Santosh Starch Products Ltd LOC A4 20* Reaffirmed *sublimit of Cash credit Santosh Starch Products Ltd Foreign Bills A4 20* Assigned Discounting *sublimit of Cash credit Shriji Polymers India Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A2 190 Upgraded Fac from A3+ (enhanced from 5.0 CR) Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 256.4 Reaffirmed United Rubber Industries ST, fund based Fac A4+ 40* Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from A4 * Rs. 4.00 crore short-term, fund based facilities are sub-limit of Rs. 18.00 crore long-term, fund based facilities with combined utilization limit of Rs. 18.00 cr United Rubber Industries ST, non-fund based A4+ 45 Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd Fac from A4 (reduced from Rs. 4.77 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL BB 150 Suspended Avadh Buildcon LTFB B+ 500 Assigned Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd CCF BB+ 50 Assigned Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd TLF BB+ 30 Assigned Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd FBL-CC AA+ 60 Upgraded from AA Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd FBL-EPC/PCFC AA+ 40 Upgraded from AA Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd FBL-Untied limits AA+ 250 Assigned Gr Constructions LT-Fund Based-TL BB- 260 Assigned Grc Infra Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based-TL B 460 Assigned Kachchh Steels Pvt Ltd CCF D 130 Revised from BB- Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt TL BBB+ 1509.8 Suspended Ltd Mb Systems Bk lines B+ 150 Withdrawn Milton Cycle Industries Ltd FBF BB 100 Reaffirmed Naba Diganta Water Management TL BBB+ 44.5 Upgraded Ltd from BBB (reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Naba Diganta Water Management Non-Fund Based Bk BBB+ 165.5 Upgraded Ltd Limits from BBB (increased from Rs. 1.00 crore) Ojus Power And Technologies TL B 19.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 4.71 CR) Ojus Power And Technologies CC B 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 7.50 CR) Ojus Power And Technologies BG B 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 0.25 CR) Ojus Power And Technologies Un-allocated LT B 10.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Osl Healthcare Pvt Ltd TLF B 1610 Suspended Paramount Ltd CCL BBB 400 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 23.00 crore) Paras Dyeing And Printing LT; FBL B+ 60 Assigned Mills Samarth Devcon Pvt Ltd FBL B 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 19.0 crore) Santosh Starch Products Ltd TL B 50 Reaffirmed Santosh Starch Products Ltd CC B 100 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Green Power Pvt TL BBB- 251.1 upgraded Ltd from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 26.61 crore) Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : Term Loan D 295.1 Upgraded from B- Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : Cash Credit D 253.3 Upgraded from B- Shriji Polymers India Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 210 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from 16.0 CR) Shriji Polymers India Ltd TL BBB+ 380 Upgraded from BBB Star Rays LT / ST, FB Fac A- / 3250 Assigned / A2+ Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 200 crore) Supriya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 876.3 Reaffirmed United Rubber Industries Long-TL BB 43 Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from BB- (reduced from Rs. 4.53 crore) United Rubber Industries LT, fund based Fac BB 180 Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 17.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.