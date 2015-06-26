Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A3 30 Reaffirmed Agni Steels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed Antique Art Exports Pvt. Ltd. FDDBP/FDUBD A4 60 Assigned B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 50 Outstanding Balaji International ST FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT FBL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Nupur Carpets FDDBP/FDUBD A4 40 Assigned Perfect Engineering Associates LOC A4 15 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Religare Enterprises Ltd CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Shree Balaji Wire Netting ST - Non Fund Based A4 14 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Agni Steels Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 100 Assigned Antique Art Exports Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit B- 96 Assigned Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt Fund based- CC limit BB- 30 Assigned Ltd Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt Non Fund based-BG BB- 32 Assigned Ltd B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd TL A- 210 Outstanding B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd CC A- 300 Outstanding Balaji International LT FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT FBL B 58.8 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries TL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Provisional 500 withdrawn A(SO) Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT BB+ - withdrawn Nupur Carpets CC B- 3 Assigned Nupur Carpets Packing Credit B- 45 Assigned Perfect Engineering Associates CC B 15 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Perfect Engineering Associates TL B 100 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Perfect Engineering Associates BG B 60 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Reliance Industrial Consortium Fund Based - e-DFS B- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Industrial Consortium Fund Based - CC B- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Wire Netting LT - Fund Based BB- 60 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Wire Netting TL BB- 5 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Wire Netting LT / ST - BB- / - Assigned Industries India PvtLtd Interchangeable* A4 * Long Term / Short Term - Interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the Short Term - Non Fund Based limits. Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A 450 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A 600 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A 500 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - Working Capital D 300 Revised from BB- V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - TL D 25 Revised from BB- V3S Infratech Ltd Non-FBL - BGs D 400 Revised from A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)