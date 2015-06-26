BRIEF-Linde India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 13.7 million rupees versus profit 85 million rupees year ago
Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A3 30 Reaffirmed Agni Steels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed Antique Art Exports Pvt. Ltd. FDDBP/FDUBD A4 60 Assigned B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 50 Outstanding Balaji International ST FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT FBL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Nupur Carpets FDDBP/FDUBD A4 40 Assigned Perfect Engineering Associates LOC A4 15 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Religare Enterprises Ltd CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Shree Balaji Wire Netting ST - Non Fund Based A4 14 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Agni Steels Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 100 Assigned Antique Art Exports Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit B- 96 Assigned Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt Fund based- CC limit BB- 30 Assigned Ltd Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt Non Fund based-BG BB- 32 Assigned Ltd B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd TL A- 210 Outstanding B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd CC A- 300 Outstanding Balaji International LT FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas LT FBL B 58.8 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries TL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Provisional 500 withdrawn A(SO) Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT BB+ - withdrawn Nupur Carpets CC B- 3 Assigned Nupur Carpets Packing Credit B- 45 Assigned Perfect Engineering Associates CC B 15 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Perfect Engineering Associates TL B 100 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Perfect Engineering Associates BG B 60 Revised to Pvt. Ltd D Reliance Industrial Consortium Fund Based - e-DFS B- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Industrial Consortium Fund Based - CC B- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Wire Netting LT - Fund Based BB- 60 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Wire Netting TL BB- 5 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Wire Netting LT / ST - BB- / - Assigned Industries India PvtLtd Interchangeable* A4 * Long Term / Short Term - Interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the Short Term - Non Fund Based limits. Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A 450 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A 600 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A 500 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - Working Capital D 300 Revised from BB- V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - TL D 25 Revised from BB- V3S Infratech Ltd Non-FBL - BGs D 400 Revised from A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in express logistics business