Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Non-Fund Based Bk A2 400 Assigned Ltd Limits Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. Non-Fund Based Bk A4 30 Assigned Ltd. Limits Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A3+ 56 Upgraded from A3+ Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A3+ 15 Upgraded Fac from A3+ H.S.India Ltd CC Fac A4 2.5 Suspended Homemaker Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 70 Suspended International Combustion Fund Based Sub Limits* A1 100 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd * Sub limit of long term fund based limits International Combustion Non Fund Based Sub A1 50 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Limits** ** Sub limit of long term non fund based limits Janatics India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A2 40 Assigned Patil Brothers ST non fund based A4 2 Suspended facility Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 100000 Assigned programme 2015-16 * * (enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore) Rs. 10,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total short term and long term borrowings in FY16 not exceeding Rs. 60,000 crore Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A2 7000 Suspended Shree Hans Rice And General NFBL A4 21.2 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Suspended Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt ST: Non-fund based A4 18.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac The Industrial Development NFBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Of Odisha Ltd. Trident Creation ST FBL A4 100 Suspended Venus Home Appliances Pvt. ST, non-FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed Ltd. Revised from 4.50 CR Vimal Microns Ltd NFBL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhwryou Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 50 Suspended Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd LT B- 80 Suspended Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt TL BBB+ 250 Assigned Ltd Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Fund based Bk Limits BBB+ 250 Assigned Ltd Arya Automobiles Bk Fac B- 90 Suspended Associate Decor Ltd TL Fac D 3665 Suspended Associate Decor Ltd LT D 1350 Suspended Associate Decor Ltd LT BG D 390 Suspended Associated Industrial Furnaces FBL CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 10.00 CR)*Sub-limit under Letter of Credit facility Associated Industrial Furnaces Non FBL LOC BB- / 124 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (revised from 18.00 CR) Associated Industrial Furnaces Non FBL - BG BB- / 142.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (revised from 20.00 CR) Associated Industrial Furnaces Untied Limit BB- / 193.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (revised from 8.00 CR) Balaji Autoworld Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based, Cash C 50 Revised from Credi BB Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. TL B+ 15 Assigned Ltd. Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. Fund based Bk Limits B+ 55 Assigned Ltd. Csj Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. FBL BBB+ 9760 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 1007 crore) Csj Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits BBB+ 140 Assigned Dhingra Exports LT FBL B 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore to Rs. 10.00 crore) Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB 100.3 Upgraded from BB+ *Includes Rs 5.62 crore of unallocated bank facilities H.S.India Ltd TL BB- 100 Suspended Hutch India Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL B+ 50 Assigned Hutch India Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B+ 70 Assigned Imex Traders LT fund based Bk B 80 Suspended limits International Combustion FBL A- 122.5 Revised from (India) Ltd A International Combustion NFBL A- 210 Revised from (India) Ltd A Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 360 Assigned Jnj Machines Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 8 Upgraded from B Jnj Machines Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 155.2 Upgraded from B M/S Rawalwasia Ispat Udyog Pvt FBL BB 93 Suspended Ltd M/S Rawalwasia Ispat Udyog Pvt non fund based Bk BB 7 Suspended Ltd limits Nanjappa Trust TL BBB- 162.8 Upgraded from BB+ Nanjappa Trust CC BBB- 25 Upgraded from BB+ Nanjappa Trust Proposed Limits BBB- 162.2 Upgraded from BB+ Patil Brothers LT fund based BB- 50 Suspended facility Prayagraj Power Generation Co. TL BB 98490 Revised from Ltd BBB- Raas Housing Finance (India) LT Bk Lines BBB 500 Assigned Ltd Raipur Bottling Co. FB Limits (CC) B+ 100 Assigned Raitani Engineering Works Pvt. Fund Based (CC) BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Raitani Engineering Works Pvt. Non Fund Based (BG) BB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd fund based working BBB+ 1000 Suspended capital Fac Rana Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 550 Suspended Sai Venkateshwara Rice FBL B+ 62.8 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from Rs 5.47 Cr) Sai Venkateshwara Rice Unallocated Limits B+ 59.7 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from Rs 6.78 Cr) Shree Hans Rice And General Unallocated fund B+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Hans Rice And General CC limit B+ / 720 Reaffirmed Mills A4 Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt TL B 38 Suspended Ltd Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt WC B 37.5 Suspended Ltd Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt fund based/ Non-FB B 12 Suspended Ltd Fac Shree Ram Pulse Mills CC B 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8.5 Suspended Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 95 Suspended Shree Sita Udyog TL B+ 15 Suspended Shree Sita Udyog FBL B+ 40 Suspended Shreeji Autoworld Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based, CC C 100 Revised from BB+ Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: TL B- 751.7 Upgraded Ltd from C (revised from 82.12 CR) Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: FB Fac B- 80 Upgraded Ltd from C Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: Proposed Fac B- 184.1 Upgraded Ltd from C (revised from 11.46 CR) Super Hobs And Broaches Pvt Bk Fac B 71.5 Suspended Ltd Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 400 Revised to B+ The Community Centre LT loan D 80 Withdrawn The Industrial Development FBL BB- 100 Downgraded Corporation Of Odisha Ltd. from BB Tracks & Towers Infratech Pvt LT fund based and BBB+ 3000 Upgraded Ltd non-fund based from limits BBB Venus Home Appliances Pvt. LT, FB Fac BBB- 228.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. Revised from 28.50 CR Venus Home Appliances Pvt. LT/ST proposed Fac BBB- 41.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. / A3 Vimal Microns Ltd TL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 3.43 crore) Vimal Microns Ltd CC Facility B+ 256 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore) Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) B 20 Reaffirmed Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd BG B 100 Reaffirmed Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.