Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2K Epic Decor Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2+ 47.5 Reaffirmed revised from 11.75 CR Bharat Seats Ltd Non FB Fac A2 216 Assigned Canfin Homes Ltd CP A1+ 25000 enhanced from Rs 1500 crore Dev Motors Pvt Ltd ST - fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed Ganganagar Commodity Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 500 Reaffirmed lines Ganganagar Commodity Ltd ST fund based Bk lines A4 100 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.150.00 crore Itarsi Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A3+ 50 Upgraded Limits from A3 Non Fund Based Limits NFBL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd ST - FBL - PSC A4 240 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Transport Non fund based A4 25 Suspended Corporation facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2K Epic Decor Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 revised from B+ Alco Infotech Pvt Ltd CC limit BB- 150 Suspended Alco Infotech Pvt Ltd Letter of guarantee BB- 2.5 Suspended Bafna Enterprises LT FB Fac BBB+ 70 Assigned Banwarilal Sriram Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 80 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd CC Fac BBB 352 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd TL BBB 548.2 Assigned Dev Motors Pvt Ltd LT - fund based BB- 48 Reaffirmed Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL A (SO) 15840 Assigned enhanced from Rs 1523.0 CR Itarsi Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd TL BBB 40.4 Upgraded from BBB- Itarsi Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd FBL * BBB 1200 Upgraded from BBB- #Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits to the extent of Rs. 75 crore; if the limits are short-term, rating of A4 will be applicable Kamsri Printing And Packaging FB Fac C 88 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kamsri Printing And Packaging TL C 83.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd enhanced from 4.94 CR Kamsri Printing And Packaging Unallocated Fac C /A4 8.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lakshmidurga Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 75 Assigned Nandesari Environment Control TL BB- 57 Suspended Ltd Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) 2500 Assigned Spandan Multispeciality Fund based - TL B+ 64.3 Upgraded Hospital Sri Jagannath Transport CC fac B 40 Suspended Corporation Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 196 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 12.92 crore Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ /A4 4 Reaffirmed Reduced from 7.08 crore Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers FBL - CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed enhanced from 9.00 CR Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers Unallocated B+ 92 Reaffirmed enhanced from 0.20 CR True Well E Pipe Industries FBL - CC B 30 upgraded from B- True Well E Pipe Industries FBL - TL B 41.5 upgraded from B- True Well E Pipe Industries Unallocated B 48.5 upgraded from B- United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 60 Reaffirmed Uno Feeds FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from 22.38 CR Uno Feeds NFBL BB+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Uno Feeds Unallocated BB+ 27.7 Reaffirmed revised from 5.39 CR Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd Non FBL BB 83 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Enterprise Fund based - TL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.