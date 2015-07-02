Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Snack ST FB Fac A4 52.5 Assigned Aysha Cashew Exports ST FB Fac A4 65 Assigned Iifl Realty Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 3500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 150 crore) Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Nageshwari Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LC/BG A2 15 Upgraded from A3+ (earlier Rs 3.00 Cr) Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Bk Fac A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Snack LT FB Fac B+ 2.5 Assigned A.A. Snack LT / ST FB Fac B+/ 45 Assigned A4 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB 50 Assigned Programme Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 20 Assigned Aysha Cashew Exports LT FB Fac B+ 5 Assigned Aysha Cashew Exports LT / ST Proposed B+/ 3 Assigned facility A4 Chawla Iron Traders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 115 Suspended Deutsche Asset Management DWS Treasury Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Cash Plan Deutsche Asset Management DWS Insta Cash Plus AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fund Meerut Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB Fac BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 12 Reaffirmed Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 20 Reaffirmed Nageshwari Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Nageshwari Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 47 Assigned Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BBB+ 400 Upgraded from BBB (earlier Rs 45.00 Cr) Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from BBB (earlier Rs 3.58 Cr) Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund based / Non Fund BBB+ 45 Upgraded Based-Unallocated / A2 from BBB/ A3+ Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac C 150 Assigned Nooli Jewellers CC Limits B+ 120 Assigned Platina Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 160 Assigned Shfl Housing Finance Aug-04 PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn (SO) Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 200 Suspended A4 Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 170 Revised from B+ Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 5 Revised from B+ Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 25 Revised from B+ Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt CC B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt TL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (decreased from Rs. 2.68 crore) Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt BG B+/ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt Unallocated limits B+/ 86.8 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (increased from Rs. 7.57 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)