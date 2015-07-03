Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. Fund based and non A4+ 15 Suspended Fund based facility (SO) Cholamandalam Investment And CP/ ST debt A1+ 35000 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Deccan Tobacco Company Packing credit A2 120 Assigned Design Creation ST non-FBL* A4 140 Reaffirmed *Short-term non-fund based limits of Rs. 14.00 crore are sub-limit to the long-term fund based limits of Rs. 30.00 crore Federal Engineers ST FBL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Federal Engineers ST NFBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Grind Chem Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 2 Assigned Jharkhand Grind Chem Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - LOC A4+ 20 Assigned Jharkhand Grind Chem Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - BG A4+ 10 Assigned Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3+ 880 Reaffirmed Poona Flour & Foods Non FB Fac A2 300 Suspended Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A2 445 Suspended Redington (India) Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ 3700 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ 3570 Reaffirmed Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3+ 980 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3+ 2480 Reaffirmed Wallmark Ceramic Industry BG A4 11 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 10 * Reaffirmed * Rs 0.6 Crore Sub-limit of Long-Term Fund-based Limits is rated on the Short-term scale at A3 Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Amrapali Leisure Valley Pvt. Proposed TL BB- 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated amount BB+ 10.25 Suspended (SO) / A4+(SO) Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA]BB+ 80 Suspended (SO) Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC limits ICRA]BB+ 2.5 Suspended (SO) Design Creation LT FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed Federal Engineers LT FBL BBB 12.8 Reaffirmed Harita Fehrer Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Grind Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ 80 Assigned Jharkhand Grind Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB+ 28.3 Assigned Jharkhand Grind Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Stand by BB+ 12 Assigned Line of credit Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Cold Storage TL D 56.6 Suspended Poona Flour & Foods TL Fac BBB 40 Suspended Poona Flour & Foods TL Fac BBB 18.5 Suspended Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC facility BBB 55 Suspended Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 1400 Assigned Ravi Metallics Ltd TL and working capital D 140 Suspended Redington (India) Ltd LT - Fund based AA- 7050 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated AA- 3170 Assigned / A1+; Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt Fund Based-CC BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt LT/ST- Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd / A4 Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt. Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Wallmark Ceramic Industry TL B+ 44.4 Assigned Wallmark Ceramic Industry CC B+ 20 Assigned Windsor Edifices Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 500 Assigned ZH Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL BB 24 Revised from (SO) BB+(SO) ZH Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB 36 Revised from (SO) BB+(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.