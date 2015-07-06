Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 240 Outstanding (SO) Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 110 Reaffirmed Hariom Pulses Fund Based - ST A4 30 Reaffirmed Kanchan Motors ST, FBL A4 100 Assigned Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG A4+ 5 Assigned KNK Nexgen Constructions Pvt ST - Non fund based- A3 50 Assigned Ltd BG Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG A4+ 5 Assigned Mohindra Fasteners Ltd NFBL- ST A4+ 170 Revised from A4 MSPL Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A3+ 50 Assigned PNB Asset Management Company Principal Cash A1+ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Management Fund mfs PNB Asset Management Company Principal Debt A1+ Assigned Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund - mfs Conservative Plan Sahyadri Construction Company ST, Non-fund based A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Foods FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FBL A- 2447.4 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs 238.42 Cr) Anandalok Hospital TL BB 91 Suspended Anandalok Hospital CC facility BB 30 Suspended Anandalok Hospital BG facility BB 4 Suspended Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs BBB+ 110 Assigned (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCDs BBB+ 100 Assigned Ltd (SO) Chetan Vyas & Associates CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs BBB+ 80 Assigned (SO) Goel Mohata Associates LT, FBL - TL BB 65 Assigned Hariom Pulses Fund Based - LT B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed Highway Comfort Inn TL BB- 100 Upgraded from B Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC BB+ 500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 20 Cr) KNK Nexgen Constructions Pvt LT - Fund Based- CC BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd M/S. Umesh & Bros. Construction LT FB - CC B+ 30 Assigned M/S. Umesh & Bros. Construction LT non-FB - BG B+ 120 Assigned Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC BB+ 250 Assigned Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FBL- LT BB+ 180 Revised from BB Mohindra Fasteners Ltd Unallocated- LT BB+ 40 Revised from BB Mpower Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs BBB+ 100 Assigned (SO) MSPL Ltd LT, FB BBB 1950 Assigned Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd TL D 350 Suspended Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd CC limits D 300 Suspended Presidency Impex Pvt Ltd TL B 24 Suspended Presidency Impex Pvt Ltd CC facility B 30 Suspended Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 51.6 Reaffirmed Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB+ 21.6 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Construction Company LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 100 Assigned Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs BBB+ 120 Assigned (SO) Sant Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 150 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 216.5 Assigned (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 12.2 Assigned (SO) Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara FBL B 164.3 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara unallocated limit B 35.7 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BBB+ 1420 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated BBB+ 80 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd CC limits D 350 Suspended Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd BG D 2.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)