Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 144.5 Reaffirmed B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd ST Fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed facility (Sublimit of Cash Credit) Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A2 500 Reaffirmed Fac Jinvik Export Pvt Ltd ST-EPC A4 70 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipments NFBL- LC & BG A4 250 Assigned Ltd Mars Construction CC A4 50 Suspended Mars Construction ST, non-fund based Bk A4 20 Assigned Fac Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A2 550 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from 60.0 CR) Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4+ 100 Assigned North Delhi Metro Mall Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG A4 200 Reaffirmed Rich Prints Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Limits Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 106.5 Assigned Fac Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co. Export Packing Credit A4 95 Reaffirmed Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co. Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Reaffirmed Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST Non fund based A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac (earlier Rs. 0.44 crore) Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB A3 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.00 Crore) Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 200 Assigned facility V-Guard Industries Ltd FB limits A1+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd NFBL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A - 238.5 Assigned (SO) Asirvad Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB + 889.7 Assigned (SO) B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd LT CC Facility B+ 150 Upgraded from B (Including Proposed CC of Rs. 2.50 Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd Long-TL BBB 328.7 Reaffirmed crore) Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 700 Reaffirmed Bmm Cements Ltd TL Fac D 1838.8 Reaffirmed Revised from 254.66 CR) Bmm Cements Ltd FB Fac D 160 Reaffirmed (Revised from 50.00 CR) Bmm Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac D - Reaffirmed (Revised from 15.00 CR) Brij Gopal Construction LT: FBL BBB 500 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd from BBB- Brij Gopal Construction LT: Non Fund Based BBB 1500 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd Limits from BBB- Frontier Emporio Working Capital BB- 35 Reaffirmed Limits Frontier Emporio TL BB- 40 Reaffirmed G.N. Bullion Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 145 Suspended Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Kartikey Resorts And TL Fac (LT Scale) B- 125 Assigned Hospitality Pvt Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD AA(SO) 2500 Assigned Magadh Precision Equipments FBL- CC B 500 Assigned Ltd Mahaluxmi Cotton And General FBF B+ 57.5 Assigned Mills Mahaluxmi Cotton And General unallocated Fac B+ 2.5 Assigned Mills Mars Construction TL B+ 2.5 Suspended Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 650 Upgraded from BBB (increased from 50.0 CR) Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt. Ltd CC Limits BB+ 60 Assigned Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated BB+ 40 Assigned Limits / A4+ Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 4.25 Crore) Rich Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 174.7 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 22.94 Crore) Rich Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 27.2 Assigned A4 Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC B 140 Suspended Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd TL B 96.9 Suspended Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd untied limit B 44.7 Suspended Satya Automobiles CCF BB 200 Suspended Shree Jaydeep Ginning Factory CC B+ 80 Suspended Siewert And Dholakia Overseas LT FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siewert And Dholakia Overseas LT proposed Fac BB+ 2.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A - 179.3 Assigned (SO) Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB - Term Loans BBB- 1044.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.50 Crore) Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB - Cash Credit BBB- 192 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Limits BBB- 235.2 Assigned The Manimahesh Hydel Power TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Projects Cooperative Society Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 100 Assigned Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 300 Assigned V-Guard Industries Ltd TL AA- 308.1 Upgraded from A+ (reduced from 39.87 CR) V-Guard Industries Ltd LT FB limits AA- 1800 Upgraded from A+ (reduced from 200.0 CR) V-Guard Industries Ltd LT proposed limits AA- 290.6 Upgraded from A+ Z Estates Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 143.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.