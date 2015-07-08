Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bma Stainless Ltd NFBL A2 150 upgraded
from
A3+
Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3 Assigned
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 3.2 Reaffirmed
(LER) Limit
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD^ A3 - Reaffirmed
^sublimit of CC;
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC A3 40 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG* A3 - Reaffirmed
*sublimit of LC
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A3 - Reaffirmed
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills ST limits A4 4.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills LOC* A4 40 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
*Sublimit of cash credit
Kamla Instruments undertake solar SP3D Assigned
projects
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
New Faizan Foods Export Packing Credit A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
New Faizan Foods Credit Exposure Limit A4 2 Reaffirmed
Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL- LOC A2 - -
Pvt Ltd
Renaissance Jewellery Ltd Non-FBL A2 120 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Poultry Farm LT B 50 Suspended
Akash Poultry Farm CC B 8.5 Suspended
Amrut Cotton Industries CC B+ 150* Reaffirmed
* Interchangeability between fund based and non - fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 10
crore guarantee
Bma Stainless Ltd FB BBB+ 475 upgraded
from
BBB
Bma Stainless Ltd UNA BBB+ 25 Upgraded
/ CARE A2 from
BBB /
A3+
Bnr Egg Farms LT B- 75 Suspended
(including unallocated limits of Rs. 0.38 crore)
Delta Infralogistics TL - - Reaffirmed
(Worldwide) Ltd
(reduced from 1.32 CR)
Delta Infralogistics Unallocated Limits - - Reaffirmed
(Worldwide) Ltd
(reduced from 0.68 CR)
Delta Infralogistics LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
(Worldwide) Ltd
(enhanced from 14.00 CR)
Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 53.3 Assigned
Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 23.7 Assigned
A4
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 426 Assigned
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 240 upgraded
from
BBB-
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 220 upgraded
from
BBB-
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BBB 500 upgraded
from
BBB-
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL - - -
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt LT rating D 73 Assigned
Ltd
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL* D 7885.9 Reassigned
at C
*includes WCTL and FITL (earlier 410.53)
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits D 2743.6 Reassigned
at C
(earlier 210.00)
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits D 10365 Reassigned
at A4
(earlier 1900.00)
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Unallocated D 4210.8 Reassigned
at A4
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC B 350 Assigned
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills TL B+ 101.9 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd. from B
K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills CC ICRA]B+ 150 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd.
L.S. Mills Ltd TL Fac BBB- 886 upgraded
from
BB-
revised from Rs. 109.20 cror
L.S. Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 880 upgraded
from
BB-
increased from Rs. 85.00 crore
L.S. Mills Ltd LT proposed limits BBB- 176 upgraded
from
BB-
increased from nil
M.H.M. Fish Trading Company LT rating ICRA]B- 120 Suspended
Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based (TL) B 18.1 Assigned
Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based (CC) B 80 Assigned
Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Non Fund Based (BG) B 1 Assigned
Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Untied Bk Limits B / 9 Assigned
A4
Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL C+ 450 Reaffirmed
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL* C+ / 1250 Reaffirmed
A4
*Interchangeable between long term scale and short term scale
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Limits C+ / 800 Reaffirmed
A4
Modus Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 285 Assigned
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 972 Reaffirmed
(Stable)
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed
(Stable)
New Faizan Foods TL B 50 Reaffirmed
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 490 Reaffirmed
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 11 Reaffirmed
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 19.6 Reaffirmed
Ram Kripal Singh Construction FBL-CC BBB+ 400 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL-BG BBB+ 2950** Assigned
Pvt Ltd
**100% interchangeable with non- fund based bank guarantee limit
Renaissance Jewellery Ltd FBL BBB 2703.5 Reaffirmed
Shilpi Flocking Co Pvt Ltd LT rating B+ 150 Assigned
Shilpi Flocking Co Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 125 Assigned
Simoco Telecommunications CC D 380 Assigned
(South Asia) Ltd
Simoco Telecommunications TL D 70.3 Assigned
(South Asia) Ltd
Simoco Telecommunications NFBF D 25.7 Assigned
(South Asia) Ltd
Sreevasa Spinners Ltd TL B 349.3 Reaffirmed
Sreevasa Spinners Ltd CC B 150 Reaffirmed
Sreevasa Spinners Ltd Unallocated Limits B 7 Reaffirmed
Sri Chakra Poultry Farms LT rating B- 50 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Surya LT FBL B 130 Suspended
Teja Modern Rice Mill
(including unallocated limit of Rs. 4.19 crore)*
The Vasista Educational TL D 160 Revised from
Society B-
(revised from19.65 crore)
The Vasista Educational CC D 20 Revised from
Society B-
The Vasista Educational Unallocated Limits D 40 Revised from
Society B- /
A4
(increased from 0.35 crore)
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt TL B 50.7 Assigned
Ltd
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt CC B 37.5 Assigned
Ltd
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt BG B 3 Assigned
Ltd
Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt Unallocated B / 8.8 Assigned
Ltd A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)