Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bma Stainless Ltd NFBL A2 150 upgraded from A3+ Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3 Assigned Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 3.2 Reaffirmed (LER) Limit Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD^ A3 - Reaffirmed ^sublimit of CC; Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC A3 40 Reaffirmed Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG* A3 - Reaffirmed *sublimit of LC Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A3 - Reaffirmed K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills ST limits A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills LOC* A4 40 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. *Sublimit of cash credit Kamla Instruments undertake solar SP3D Assigned projects Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed New Faizan Foods Export Packing Credit A4 22.5 Reaffirmed New Faizan Foods Credit Exposure Limit A4 2 Reaffirmed Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL- LOC A2 - - Pvt Ltd Renaissance Jewellery Ltd Non-FBL A2 120 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Poultry Farm LT B 50 Suspended Akash Poultry Farm CC B 8.5 Suspended Amrut Cotton Industries CC B+ 150* Reaffirmed * Interchangeability between fund based and non - fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 10 crore guarantee Bma Stainless Ltd FB BBB+ 475 upgraded from BBB Bma Stainless Ltd UNA BBB+ 25 Upgraded / CARE A2 from BBB / A3+ Bnr Egg Farms LT B- 75 Suspended (including unallocated limits of Rs. 0.38 crore) Delta Infralogistics TL - - Reaffirmed (Worldwide) Ltd (reduced from 1.32 CR) Delta Infralogistics Unallocated Limits - - Reaffirmed (Worldwide) Ltd (reduced from 0.68 CR) Delta Infralogistics LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB- 160 Reaffirmed (Worldwide) Ltd (enhanced from 14.00 CR) Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 53.3 Assigned Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 23.7 Assigned A4 Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 426 Assigned Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 240 upgraded from BBB- Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 220 upgraded from BBB- Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BBB 500 upgraded from BBB- Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL - - - Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Frozen Facilities Pvt LT rating D 73 Assigned Ltd Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL* D 7885.9 Reassigned at C *includes WCTL and FITL (earlier 410.53) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits D 2743.6 Reassigned at C (earlier 210.00) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits D 10365 Reassigned at A4 (earlier 1900.00) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Unallocated D 4210.8 Reassigned at A4 Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC B 350 Assigned K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills TL B+ 101.9 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. from B K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills CC ICRA]B+ 150 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. L.S. Mills Ltd TL Fac BBB- 886 upgraded from BB- revised from Rs. 109.20 cror L.S. Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 880 upgraded from BB- increased from Rs. 85.00 crore L.S. Mills Ltd LT proposed limits BBB- 176 upgraded from BB- increased from nil M.H.M. Fish Trading Company LT rating ICRA]B- 120 Suspended Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based (TL) B 18.1 Assigned Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based (CC) B 80 Assigned Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Non Fund Based (BG) B 1 Assigned Mahaprabhu Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Untied Bk Limits B / 9 Assigned A4 Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL C+ 450 Reaffirmed Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL* C+ / 1250 Reaffirmed A4 *Interchangeable between long term scale and short term scale Modest Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Limits C+ / 800 Reaffirmed A4 Modus Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 285 Assigned Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 972 Reaffirmed (Stable) Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed (Stable) New Faizan Foods TL B 50 Reaffirmed Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 490 Reaffirmed Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Ram Kripal Singh Construction FBL-CC BBB+ 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FBL-BG BBB+ 2950** Assigned Pvt Ltd **100% interchangeable with non- fund based bank guarantee limit Renaissance Jewellery Ltd FBL BBB 2703.5 Reaffirmed Shilpi Flocking Co Pvt Ltd LT rating B+ 150 Assigned Shilpi Flocking Co Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 125 Assigned Simoco Telecommunications CC D 380 Assigned (South Asia) Ltd Simoco Telecommunications TL D 70.3 Assigned (South Asia) Ltd Simoco Telecommunications NFBF D 25.7 Assigned (South Asia) Ltd Sreevasa Spinners Ltd TL B 349.3 Reaffirmed Sreevasa Spinners Ltd CC B 150 Reaffirmed Sreevasa Spinners Ltd Unallocated Limits B 7 Reaffirmed Sri Chakra Poultry Farms LT rating B- 50 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Surya LT FBL B 130 Suspended Teja Modern Rice Mill (including unallocated limit of Rs. 4.19 crore)* The Vasista Educational TL D 160 Revised from Society B- (revised from19.65 crore) The Vasista Educational CC D 20 Revised from Society B- The Vasista Educational Unallocated Limits D 40 Revised from Society B- / A4 (increased from 0.35 crore) Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt TL B 50.7 Assigned Ltd Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt CC B 37.5 Assigned Ltd Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt BG B 3 Assigned Ltd Tufanganj Agro Industries Pvt Unallocated B / 8.8 Assigned Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.