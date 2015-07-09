Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcock Ingram Ltd ST FBL A1+ 400 Revised From A1 Adcock Ingram Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 150 Revised From A1 Azure Power India Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 1A - Assigned projects Bava Mines And Minerals ST-Non Fund Based-LC D 20 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD 2000 Assigned Protected Debenture A1+ Programme Edelweiss Finance & ST Principal PP-MLD 2000 Assigned Investments Ltd Protected Debenture A1+ Programme Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 350 Assigned (SO) Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd ST FBL (EPC)* A3 82 Assigned Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 375 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 40.0 crore) J Pan Tubular Components Pvt LOC (ST Scale) A3 120 Revised Ltd from A4+ (enhanced from 6.00) J Pan Tubular Components Pvt BG (ST Scale) A3 10 Revised Ltd from A4+ Katira Construction Ltd BG A2 375 Assigned Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 650 Upgraded From A1 Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ 60 Upgraded Fac from A1 Kitex Garments Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 1170 Upgraded From A1 Kitex Garments Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ 200 Upgraded Fac from A1 Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd NFB A4 240 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt ST Non-Fund Based A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd LOC A2 50 Upgraded From A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abw Infrastructure Ltd TL D 1622.8 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 116.94 crore) Abw Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac D 130 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 60.0 crore) Aditya Agro Foods CCL B 130 Reaffirmed Aditya Agro Foods TLL B 4 Reaffirmed (Revised from 1.48 CR) Aditya Agro Foods Unallocated Limits B 136 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.52 CR) Al-Saqib Exports Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB- 100 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd FBL (CC) D 180 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd FBL (Stand by Line of D 27 Assigned Credit) Balaji Electrosteels Ltd FBL (Corporate TL) D 42.5 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd FBL (Car Loans) D 0.5 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd NFBL (LOC) D 60 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd NFBL (BG) D 30 Assigned Bava Mines And Minerals LT-Fund Based-CC D 80 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 500 Assigned Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd TL B 86.5 Assigned Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Assigned Evershine Appliances Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 150 Assigned Evershine Appliances Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B+ 6 Assigned Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BBB- 20.3 Assigned Haldiram Educational Society FBL AA- 300 Reaffirmed (SO) Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CCL AA- 3320 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 160.0 crore) Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL AA- 681 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 126.76 crore) J Pan Tubular Components Pvt CC Fac (LT Scale) BBB- 110 Revised Ltd From BB+ J Pan Tubular Components Pvt TL (LT Scale) BBB- 5 Revised Ltd from BB+ (reduced from 0.90 crore) J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Unallocated (LT Scale) BBB- 5 Revised Ltd from BB+ (reduced from 1.10 crore) Katira Construction Ltd CC BBB+ 160 Assigned Kitex Childrenswear Ltd TL AA- 310.3 Upgraded From A+ Kitex Garments Ltd TL AA- 430.2 Upgraded From A+ Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt TL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 5.13 CR) Naturagreen Food Products Pvt CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Naturagreen Food Products Pvt LT Unallocated BB- 16.6 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw FBL BB- 270 Reaffirmed & Boiled Rice Mill (enhanced from 24.30 CR) Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw Unallocated BB- 30 Reaffirmed & Boiled Rice Mill (revised from 5.70 CR) Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Unalloacted - - Assigned (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing BB- 150 Assigned Credit Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC BB- 10 Assigned Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 430 Upgraded From BBB Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd BG BBB+ 5 Upgraded From BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)