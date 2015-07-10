Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Corporate Governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed practices Bhavani Industries ST scale - Fund Based A3 - Upgraded from A4+ Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kishan Agro Product Non FBL - BG A4 2.3 Assigned Kishan Cotton Ginning & Export Packaging A4 - Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Limit* *sub-limit of cash credit facility Lof Constructions ST FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed Mspl Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A3+ 400 Assigned Primeseal Woodplast Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Assigned Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A3 15 Upgraded from A4 Shree Krishna Impex NFBL A4 20 Assigned United Brothers ST FBL (BD) A4 400 Reaffirmed United Brothers ST NFBL (BG) A4 60 Reaffirmed Zeco Aircon Ltd NFBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Gold & Diamonds LT Rating BB 400 Withdrawal International Pvt Ltd Bhavani Industries LT scale - CC BBB- 40 Upgraded from BB+ Bhavani Industries LT scale - TL BBB- 40 Upgraded from BB+ Gokak Textiles Ltd TL BB- 97.9 Reaffirmed Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FBL BB- 1371.5 Reaffirmed Kishan Agro Product FBL - CC BB- 65 Assigned Kishan Agro Product FBL - TL BB- 12.7 Assigned Kishan Cotton Ginning & CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Kishan Cotton Ginning & TL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Lof Constructions LT FB Fac B 35 Reaffirmed Mspl Ltd LT, Term-loans BBB 3194.6 Assigned Mspl Ltd LT, FB BBB 3150 Assigned Mspl Ltd LT, Proposed Limits BBB 255.4 Assigned Nrss Xxxi(B) Transmission Ltd FBL - TL BBB 4725 Assigned Nrss Xxxi(B) Transmission Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB 275 Assigned Nrss Xxxi(B) Transmission Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 30 Assigned Primeseal Woodplast Pvt Ltd CC B- 20 Assigned Primeseal Woodplast Pvt Ltd TL B- 47.5 Assigned Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd CC BBB 480 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd LT, TL BBB- 1021.5 Upgraded from BB Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB- 100 Upgraded from BB Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd LT, Proposed Limits BBB- 513.5 Upgraded from BB Shree Krishna Impex Unallocated Limits B / 5 Assigned A4 Shree Krishna Impex FBL B 90 Assigned United Brothers LT FBL (CC) BB- 70 Reaffirmed Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Zeco Aircon Ltd FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)