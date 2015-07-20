Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories ST Non-FBL A3 20 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from A3+ Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd ST Ratings A4 220 withdrawn Andhra Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based A4 87.5 Assigned Facility Coirfoam (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Decor Paper Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A4 240 Upgraded from ICRA D Euro Footwear Ltd Non-Fund Based Fac A2+ 47 Assigned Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 150 Reaffirmed Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST non-FB - Import A4 100 Assigned LOC J.C. Antiques & Crafts Packing Credit A4+ 55 Assigned J.C. Antiques & Crafts FDBL A4+ 12.5 Assigned J.C. Antiques & Crafts Unallocated A4+ 2.5 Assigned Leonard Exports FBL - Packing Credit/ A4 10 Assigned FBP/FBD Leonard Exports Non-FBL - BG A4 2 Assigned Mangalore Refinery & CP programme A1+ 9000 Outstanding Petrochemicals Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 1700 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 12000 Assigned Ltd Pricol Pune Pvt Ltd Bk lines (LOC) A2+ 100 Assigned (SO) Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd ST Ratings A4 160 withdrawn Superhouse Ltd Non-Fund Based Fac A1 585 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 43.5 crore) Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd ST BB 170 withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories TL BBB- 226 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from BBB Accutest Research Laboratories LT FBL BBB- 269.5 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from BBB Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd LT ratings BB- - withdrawn Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCD AAA 4189.9 Reaffirmed (SO) Andhra Timber Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility B 32.5 Assigned Chowhan Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB+ 110 upgraded from BB Chowhan Enterprises LT - Unallocated BB+ 10 upgraded from BB Coirfoam (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Decor Paper Mills Ltd FB Fac B 240 Upgraded from ICRA D Euro Footwear Ltd FB Fac A- 153 Assigned Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 100 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated- LT B 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Long/ST B/ 60 Reaffirmed A4 Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FB - Cash Credit B 20 Assigned Icici Prudential Asset Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 83.6 suspended Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT B 83.6 suspended Leonard Exports FBL - CC BB- 37.5 Assigned Leonard Exports FBL - Untied limit BB- 20.5 Assigned Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC B+ 220 suspended Mangalore Refinery & Fund Based - NFBL AAA/ 70000 Outstanding Petrochemicals Ltd A1+ Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 250 withdrawn Milestone Mercandise Pvt Ltd Bk Loans Programme B 90 withdrawn Mirza International Ltd TL A 750 Reaffirmed (earlier 59.0 cr) Mirza International Ltd FBF A 2950 Reaffirmed (earlier 236.0 CR) Nagpal Traders CC Fac (LT Scale) B+ 150 Assigned Nagpal Traders TL (LT Scale) B+ 503 Assigned Nagpal Traders BG B+ 5 Assigned Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals TL AA- 3200 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA- 5500 Assigned Ltd Pricol Pune Pvt Ltd Bk lines (long-TL) A- 20 Assigned (SO) Pricol Pune Pvt Ltd Bk lines (overdraft A- 100 Assigned facility) (SO) Pundrikaksh Granites Pvt Ltd TL B+ 270 Assigned Pundrikaksh Granites Pvt Ltd CC B+ 63.1 Assigned Radhe Krishan Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 55 suspended Shyam Sundar Estates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 300 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LT ratings BB - withdrawn Star Global Endura Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 90 withdrawn Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A 2379.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 167.6 crore) Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA 2000 Upgraded from AA- Vilsons Particle Board Bk Loans BB- 100 withdrawn Industries Ltd / A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.