Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A2+ 672.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 64.50 Cr) Asian Granito India Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda CD Programme A1 200000 Reaffirmed Chirag International ST non FB Bk Fac A4 2.8 Reaffirmed ETG Agro Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 1340 Suspended Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 73.9 Reaffirmed Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based- BG A4 4 Suspended Lifetime Wellness Rx ST Rating A3 100 Assigned International Ltd Maa Saraswati Steel Re-Rolling ST, Non FB Fac ICRA]A4 2.8 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Max Infra India Ltd ST non-FBL A2 - Assigned Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP A1 500 Assigned Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A1 955 Assigned Parth Foils Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk D 132.5 Suspended Fac Radhika Jewellers ST- FBL-FCNB (DL/TL) A4 - Suspended Radhika Jewellers ST- FBL- Metal Gold A4 - Suspended Loan Sigma Corporation FBL A2 230 Reaffirmed Triveni Turbine Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3119.4 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Term Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Health And Lifestyle Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A 400 Withdrawn Apollo International Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 1847.5 Reaffirmed / A2+ Arihant Prakashan Bk Fac BB- 130 Suspended Arihant Publications (India) Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Ltd Asian Granito India Ltd CC Limits A- 2000 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd TL A- 270 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 150 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme - BASEL III Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 16000 withdrawn Programme Bhagwati Rice Mills Fund Based B 346.8 Suspended Chirag International LT FB Bk Fac ^ B- / 65 Reaffirmed A4 ^Long-term fund based limits can also be availed as short-term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 6.00 crore. In case the limits are availed as short-term fund based limits, the rating of A4 will be applicable Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BB+(SO)40.1 Assigned ETG Agro Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 80 Suspended ETG Agro Pvt Ltd LT, ST BB / 300 Suspended interchangeable A4+ F6 Finserve Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Lines BB 100 Assigned Gandhi Institute Of Technology Bk Fac B+ 5350 Suspended And Management Ganeshom Cereals Pvt Ltd working capital limits B- 1350 Suspended Gulf Orient Shipping CC limits BB- 50 Assigned Gulf Orient Shipping unallocated limit BB- 50 Assigned / A4 Gys Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4240 Assigned Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 291.2 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 230 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Kirtiman Cements And Packaging TL B 45 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Kirtiman Cements And Packaging CC B 135 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL B+ 100 Suspended Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B+ 50 Suspended Lifetime Wellness Rx LT Rating BBB- - withdrawn International Ltd Maa Saraswati Steel Re-Rolling LT, FB Fac B- 145 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Mahasemam Trust LT Bk Fac BB+ 680.5 Reaffirmed Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt Working Capital BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BBB+ 6150 Upgraded non-FBL from ICRA BBB Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Assigned Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned Nageshwar Steels CC BB 1200 Assigned Opus Dei Logistics (India) Pvt CC BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Opus Dei Logistics (India) Pvt Unallocated BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT: Fund Based^ A- 9495 Reaffirmed ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 46.50 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 949.50 crore. Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based A- 50 Reaffirmed Parth Foils Pvt Ltd TL D 543.8 Suspended Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT, FBL D 210 Suspended Parth Foils Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk Fac D 13.7 Suspended Payne Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB 27.5 Assigned Radhika Jewellers LT-FBL-CC BB- 65 Suspended S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt CC BB- 150 Assigned Ltd S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt TL BB- 70 Assigned Ltd S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt WCDL / FCDL (Sublimit BB- Assigned Ltd of CC) S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt FCTL (Sublimit of TL) BB- Assigned Ltd Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC Limit BB+ 212.5 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL Limit BB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Theni Guru Krishna Textile LT Rating BB 684.9 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile TL BB 450 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile Fund Based BB 125.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Triveni Turbine Ltd FBL AA- 267.5 Reaffirmed Trupti Automotives FBL - CC BB- 80 Assigned Trupti Automotives FBL - e-DFS BB- 50 Assigned Trupti Automotives FBL - TL BB- 17.2 Assigned Trupti Automotives Unallocated Limits BB- 7.8 Assigned Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt LT Loans B 1340 Suspended Ltd Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd TL B+ 74.2 Reaffirmed Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd BG B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)