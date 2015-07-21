Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A2+ 672.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 64.50 Cr)
Asian Granito India Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 700 Reaffirmed
Bank Of Baroda CD Programme A1 200000 Reaffirmed
Chirag International ST non FB Bk Fac A4 2.8 Reaffirmed
ETG Agro Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 1340 Suspended
Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 73.9 Reaffirmed
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based- BG A4 4 Suspended
Lifetime Wellness Rx ST Rating A3 100 Assigned
International Ltd
Maa Saraswati Steel Re-Rolling ST, Non FB Fac ICRA]A4 2.8 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Max Infra India Ltd ST non-FBL A2 - Assigned
Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP A1 500 Assigned
Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A1 955 Assigned
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk D 132.5 Suspended
Fac
Radhika Jewellers ST- FBL-FCNB (DL/TL) A4 - Suspended
Radhika Jewellers ST- FBL- Metal Gold A4 - Suspended
Loan
Sigma Corporation FBL A2 230 Reaffirmed
Triveni Turbine Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3119.4 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda Term Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Health And Lifestyle Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A 400 Withdrawn
Apollo International Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 1847.5 Reaffirmed
/ A2+
Arihant Prakashan Bk Fac BB- 130 Suspended
Arihant Publications (India) Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Ltd
Asian Granito India Ltd CC Limits A- 2000 Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd TL A- 270 Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 150 Reaffirmed
Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Programme - BASEL III
Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 16000 withdrawn
Programme
Bhagwati Rice Mills Fund Based B 346.8 Suspended
Chirag International LT FB Bk Fac ^ B- / 65 Reaffirmed
A4
^Long-term fund based limits can also be availed as short-term fund based limits to the extent
of Rs. 6.00 crore. In case the limits are availed as short-term fund based limits, the rating of
A4 will be applicable
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BB+(SO)40.1 Assigned
ETG Agro Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 80 Suspended
ETG Agro Pvt Ltd LT, ST BB / 300 Suspended
interchangeable A4+
F6 Finserve Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Lines BB 100 Assigned
Gandhi Institute Of Technology Bk Fac B+ 5350 Suspended
And Management
Ganeshom Cereals Pvt Ltd working capital limits B- 1350 Suspended
Gulf Orient Shipping CC limits BB- 50 Assigned
Gulf Orient Shipping unallocated limit BB- 50 Assigned
/ A4
Gys Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4240 Assigned
Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 291.2 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 230 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
Kirtiman Cements And Packaging TL B 45 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Kirtiman Cements And Packaging CC B 135 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL B+ 100 Suspended
Krupali Fashions Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B+ 50 Suspended
Lifetime Wellness Rx LT Rating BBB- - withdrawn
International Ltd
Maa Saraswati Steel Re-Rolling LT, FB Fac B- 145 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Mahasemam Trust LT Bk Fac BB+ 680.5 Reaffirmed
Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt Working Capital BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BBB+ 6150 Upgraded
non-FBL from ICRA BBB
Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Assigned
Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned
Nageshwar Steels CC BB 1200 Assigned
Opus Dei Logistics (India) Pvt CC BB- 60 Assigned
Ltd
Opus Dei Logistics (India) Pvt Unallocated BB- 40 Assigned
Ltd
Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT: Fund Based^ A- 9495 Reaffirmed
^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent
of Rs. 46.50 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term
rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based
limits cannot exceed Rs. 949.50 crore.
Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based A- 50 Reaffirmed
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd TL D 543.8 Suspended
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT, FBL D 210 Suspended
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk Fac D 13.7 Suspended
Payne Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB 27.5 Assigned
Radhika Jewellers LT-FBL-CC BB- 65 Suspended
S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt CC BB- 150 Assigned
Ltd
S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt TL BB- 70 Assigned
Ltd
S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt WCDL / FCDL (Sublimit BB- Assigned
Ltd of CC)
S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt FCTL (Sublimit of TL) BB- Assigned
Ltd
Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC Limit BB+ 212.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL Limit BB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
Theni Guru Krishna Textile LT Rating BB 684.9 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Theni Guru Krishna Textile TL BB 450 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Theni Guru Krishna Textile Fund Based BB 125.1 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Triveni Turbine Ltd FBL AA- 267.5 Reaffirmed
Trupti Automotives FBL - CC BB- 80 Assigned
Trupti Automotives FBL - e-DFS BB- 50 Assigned
Trupti Automotives FBL - TL BB- 17.2 Assigned
Trupti Automotives Unallocated Limits BB- 7.8 Assigned
Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt LT Loans B 1340 Suspended
Ltd
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd TL B+ 74.2 Reaffirmed
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd BG B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)