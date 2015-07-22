Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd NFBL A1 4918.2 Reaffirmed K.N.C. Agro Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4+ 10 Suspended facility Navketan Roller Flour Mills ST-Non Fund Based A4 1.5 Negative Pvt Ltd Implications Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 195 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A2+ Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A2+ Reaffirmed limit Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd ST BG A4+ 2.5 Assigned Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd BG^ A3 500 Assigned Siddharth Carbochem Products Non-FBL A4+ 382.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Retail Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 4150 Upgraded from A3 State Bank Of Mysore CD A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Reduced from 9,000 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FBL - TL A+ 1844.4 Upgraded from A Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FBL - CC A+ 1500 Upgraded from A Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BB+ 40.1 Provisional (SO) Emmsons International Ltd Bk limits B+ /A4 7734 Suspended Gangaram Synthetics Pvt Ltd Limits B+ 319 Suspended Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 121.2 Suspended Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 300.8 Suspended A4+ Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 367 Suspended Ghodawat Foods International Bk Fac BB+ 400 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC BBB 100 Suspended facility Hero Motors Ltd TL A 670 Developing Implications Hero Motors Ltd CC A 400 Developing Implications Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited BBB- 600 Assigned /A3 K.N.C. Agro Ltd TL BB 100 Suspended K.N.C. Agro Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended Matoshri Laxmi Sugar FB Fac B+ 615 Suspended Co-Generation Industries Ltd Navketan Roller Flour Mills LT - CC B+ 70 Negative Pvt Ltd Implications Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd LT FBL D 194.1 Reaffirmed Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd ST non-FBL D 280 Reaffirmed Pareena Motors Pvt Ltd FBL C 110 Suspended Prafful Industries Pvt Ltd Limits B+ 81.6 Suspended Purohit & Company TL Fac B+ 135 Suspended Raghunath Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Suspended Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL D 380 Suspended Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 136.5 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 655 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd LT CC BB 60 Assigned Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB 57.5 Assigned Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd CC Limits^ BBB- 150 Assigned Shri Darshna Industries CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Darshna Industries TL B+ 18.2 Reaffirmed Shri Darshna Industries Unallocated Limit B+ /A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Siddharth Carbochem Products TL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddharth Carbochem Products FBL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Sou. Sushila Danchand Ghodawat Bk Fac B+ 250 Suspended Charitable Trust Standard Retail Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 100 Upgraded from BBB- Windata Solutions Ltd Bk Fac D 300 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)