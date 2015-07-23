Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 90 Suspended Lea Associates South Asia Pvt ST non fund based ^ A1 600 Assigned Ltd ^Non fund based limits can also be utilized as long-term non fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 60.00 crore. In case the limits are availed as long-term non fund based limits, the rating of A+ would be applicable. Shivam Cotton Industries ST FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NFBL A3 42900 Downgraded from A2+ Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP A3 5000 Downgraded from A2+ Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac: Overdraft A3 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Welcome Mineral Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basant Enterprise LTFBF B+ 50 Suspended Btc Trading Co LT fund based Fac B+ 80 Suspended Celcon Green Ltd LT Fund Based -TL C 195 Revised from ICRA B+ Creative Peripherals And Bk limits BB+ 220 Suspended Distribution Pvt Ltd / A4+ Ddr And Company CC B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ddr And Company BG B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gokak Sugars Ltd TL BBB- 277.4 Downgraded (SO) from A-(SO) Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Downgraded (SO) from A-(SO) Hindustan Cotton Spinning LT - TL Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed Mills Hindustan Cotton Spinning LT - FB Fac BB- 55 Reaffirmed Mills Icici Prudential Asset l Capital Protection - withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Oriented Fund II - AAAmfs (SO) Series X Lea Associates South Asia Pvt LT fund based A+ 100 Assigned Ltd Madhavi Edible Bran Oils CC BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed (Raichur) Pvt Ltd Madhavi Edible Bran Oils TL BB- 4.25 Reaffirmed (Raichur) Pvt Ltd Madhavi Edible Bran Oils Unallocated BB- 10 Reaffirmed (Raichur) Pvt Ltd Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd TL B@ 9016.3 Downgraded from B+ Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd WC TL B@ 5061.6 Downgraded from B+ Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd FBL B@ 7513.7 Downgraded from B+ Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd NFBL B@ 3526.3 Reaffirmed S S Comfort Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 100 Assigned (LT/ST) A4 Shivam Cotton Industries LT Fund Based-Cash B+ 97 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 7.05 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL BBB- 12499.2 Downgraded from A- Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL BBB- 7600 Downgraded from A- Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 3002.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BB+ 283 Reaffirmed (SLF) (SO) Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac: TL BBB- 1326 Reaffirmed Ltd Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac: CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt Non-FB Bk Fac: Bk BBB- 62 Reaffirmed Ltd guarantee Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Ltd Welcome Mineral Pvt Ltd CC B 18.5 Reaffirmed Welcome Mineral Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.