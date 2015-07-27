Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hcil Comtel Ltd FBL A1(SO) 70 Reaffirmed Hcil Comtel Ltd Non-FBL A1(SO) 380* Reaffirmed * - Rs. 1.0 crore as interchangeable limits (Sub-limits) Hcil Comtel Ltd Unallocated fund A2 50 Reaffirmed based / NFBL Hughes Communication India Ltd FBL A1 215 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Non-FBL A1 1185 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd FBL* A2 10 Reaffirmed * - Rs. 1.0 crore as sub limit of non fund based limits Hughes Network India Ltd NFBL A2 270 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd Unallocated Bk limits A2 130 Reaffirmed Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 20 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 5 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4+ 0.4 Assigned Contract MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Pipes Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 500 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd FBL - LT B+ 100 Reaffirmed Della Adventure Pvt Ltd TL BB- 465 Upgraded from D Epitome Petropack Ltd LT rating D - Suspended Epitome Petropack Ltd CC limits D 75 Assigned Epitome Petropack Ltd TL D 7.6 Assigned Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits BB- 125 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 1000 Revised from BBB+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 314 Revised from A-(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 115.1 Revised from BBB+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A+(SO) 13.2 Revised from BB(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 123.8 Revised from BBB+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 10.3 Revised from BB(SO) Haldiram Manufacturing Company Fund based/NFBL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hindusthan Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 700 Assigned Kay Kay Overseas Corporation LT FBL-CC BB+ 160 Suspended Kay Kay Overseas Corporation ST non FBL-BG BB+ 80 Suspended Kk Proteins Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Prestige Estates Projects Ltdc NCD A+ 5000 Assigned Ramawat Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 60 Suspended Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB+ 345 Assigned Rushi Cottex Pvt Ltd CC D 45 Revised from B+ Rushi Cottex Pvt Ltd Unallocatedm Amount D 155 Revised from B+ Satyawati Subodh Foundation Bk Fac B- 124.5 Suspended Trust Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 14.6 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Stocks) BB+ 30 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Book Debt) BB+ 14 Assigned Shiva Polytubes Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 6.6 Assigned Credit Tata Motors Finance Solutions Perpetual Debt A+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Tata Motors Finance Solutions Subordinate Debt AA 2000 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)