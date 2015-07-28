Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And Non FBL - BG A4 70 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd Bloom Dekor Ltd LC/BG A4 145 Reaffirmed Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. Non-Fund Based A4 65 Reaffirmed Ltd. Facility Econ Metallic (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 5 Assigned Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Indsur Gears Ltd Non-Fund based A3 45.5 Reaffirmed facility (enhanced from Rs. 1.60 crore) Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 354 Reaffirmed Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Reaffirmed La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 70 upgraded from A3 La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A3+ 18 upgraded Limited from A3 M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports ST - FB Fac A4+ 146 Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 400 Assigned (SO) Oriental Carbon And Chemicals FB Limits A1 * upgraded Ltd from A2+ *The long term fund based limits are fully interchangeable with the short term fund based limits Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Non-FBL A1 140 upgraded Ltd from A2+ Rasayano ST, Non-FBL - Foreign A3 140 Reaffirmed Letter of Credit/ Inland LOC/ BG Rasayano Proposed limits A3 20 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 1200 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 60.0 crore) Subros Ltd Fund Based and Non A1+ 3450 Assigned Fund based Limits Theva & Co. ST - FB Fac A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation Of India CP/STD A1+ 1900 Assigned Ltd Vikas Gems ST Fund Based A4 55 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Fixed Deposit MA+ 50 upgraded Ltd Programme from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd Aditi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT loans and D 140.5 Suspended working capital Fac Bloom Dekor Ltd CC Limits BB 180 Reaffirmed Dharam Export (India) Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 47.5 Suspended Dharam Export (India) Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk Fac B+ 27.5 Suspended Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. CC Facility BB- 400 upgraded Ltd. from B Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. TL Facility BB- 85 upgraded Ltd. from B Econ Metallic (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB 35 Assigned Econ Metallic (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB 22.5 Assigned Econ Metallic (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 2.5 Assigned Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 14.8 Reaffirmed H.M. Industries CC BB- 195 Suspended H.M. Industries TL BB- 44.8 Suspended Hotel Airport Kohinoor Pvt Ltd TL D 150 Revised from B Indsur Gears Ltd CC BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Indsur Gears Ltd TL BBB- 109.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.91 crore) J Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 120 Assigned J Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD D 1000 Revised from Development Pvt Ltd C+ Jam Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 150 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 760 Assigned Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 4500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed Krupa Trading Company LT, Fund Based - CC BB+ 25 Assigned Krupa Trading Company LT, Non Fund Based BB+ 60 Assigned La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC BBB 400 Upgraded from BBB- La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd TL BBB 91.4 Upgraded from BBB- Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd FBL - CC B- 120 Reaffirmed Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd long term fund B+ 120 Suspended based CC limits Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund based TL B+ 10 Suspended limits Newton Engineering And CC D 40 Suspended Chemicals Ltd Newton Engineering And LOC D 40 Suspended Chemicals Ltd Newton Engineering And BG D 140 Suspended Chemicals Ltd Oriental Carbon And Chemicals TL A 530 upgraded Ltd from A- (reduced from 81.00 cr) Oriental Carbon And Chemicals FB Limits A 600 upgraded Ltd from A- Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Unallocated A / 330 upgraded Ltd A1 from A- / A2+ (enhanced from 5.00 cr) Rajasthan Ispat Udyog FBF B+ 250 Suspended Subros Ltd TL A+ 2238 Assigned Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Assigned Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Assigned Theva & Co. LT - TL BB 18.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.