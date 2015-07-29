Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt NFBL A4 250 Upgraded Ltd from D Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd LOC Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 590 Revised from A2+ Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A2 30.5 Revised from Limits A2+ Rspl Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A1+ 2280 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL A4+ 32.5 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 50 Assigned Us Granites FBL - ST A4 10 Reaffirmed Us Granites NFBL A4 8.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp News Network Pvt Ltd TL A- 400 Assigned Abp News Network Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 200 Assigned Abp News Network Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 300 Assigned Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC B 80 Suspended Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt TL C 2069 Upgraded Ltd from D Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt Working Capital C 782.5 Upgraded Ltd Demand Loan from D Core Green Sugar & Fuels Pvt CC C 1171.1 Upgraded Ltd from D Future Financial Services Ltd (CNCRPS) BBB 15 Assigned Maini Group Of Educational LT FB Bk Fac B+ 75 Assigned Society Orion Laminates Ltd LT, TL D 101 Suspended Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd CC FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB 715 Revised from BBB+ Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BBB 500 Revised from BBB+ Rspl Ltd NCD Programme AA 1000 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd TL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Rspl Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 2590 Reaffirmed Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT Scale) B 82.5 Revised from B+ Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT Scale) B 1.3 Revised from B+ Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 307.5 Suspended Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd CC BB 57.5 Assigned Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 11.5 Assigned Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports FBL BB- 152.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports TL BB- 57.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Shri Shyamji Agrico Exports Unallocated BB- 2.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shriram Industrial Holdings Ltd LT, TL BBB 1235 Assigned Singhvi Fashions Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 42.5 Upgraded from B Singhvi Fashions Pvt Ltd TL B+ 196.3 Upgraded from B Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 168 Assigned A- Smile Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual Provisional 18.7 Assigned Share A- Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs Provisional 407.1 Assigned AAA Us Granites FBL - LT B 50 Reaffirmed Us Granites Unallocated B 28.3 Reaffirmed Wave Distilleries & Breweries CC BB+ 990 Revised from Ltd. BB Wave Distilleries & Breweries TL BB+ 1510 Revised from Ltd. BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)