Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit: FBL A4 50* Assigned
* Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore
Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd Post Shipment Credit: A4 90* Assigned
FBL
* Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore
Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd Foreign LOC: Non-Fund A4 50* Assigned
Based
* Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd BG A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST; NFBL AB+ 1.5 Assigned
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 10 crore)
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 10 crore)
Schrader Duncan Ltd ST, fund based A1(SO) 30 Upgraded
from
A2+(SO)
Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines, non fund A1(SO) 55 Upgraded
based from
A2+(SO)
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 195.9 Reaffirmed
Limits
Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt ST working capital A4 290 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical ST Non Fund based A3 33.4 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd limits
Sungold Tropic Fruit Products FBF A4 140 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sungold Tropic Fruit Products NFBF A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6.00 CR)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST fund based^ - - -
(reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore)^ Short term fund based limit amounting to Rs. 1.00 crore has been
converted into long term fund based limit .
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 102.5 Upgraded
from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 9.25 crore)
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based Fac BB 315 Upgraded
from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore)
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 2.5 Upgraded
from
BB-
Amrut Gems FBL BB+ 532.4 Revised from
/ A4+
BBB-/
A3
(enhanced from Rs. 51.62 crore)
Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 91 Downgraded
from B+
Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac D 9 Downgraded
from B+
Gajanand Rice Mill Proposed Limits - - -
(reduced from Rs. 2.10 crore)
Gajanand Rice Mill CC B+ 80 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 5 crore)
Gajanand Rice Mill TL B+ 1.7 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 0.95 crore)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 305 Reaffirmed
(revised from 27.50)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
(revised from 30.00)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 20 outlook
/ A3 revised from
Stable to
Negative
Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd LT fund based and B+ 900 Upgraded
non-fund based limits from B-
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 125 Reaffirmed
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, NFBL B 0.7 Reaffirmed
Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 19.3 Reaffirmed
Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Upgraded
from B+
Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Upgraded
from B+
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Demand CC
(enhanced from Rs. 12 crore)
Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT; FBL BB 30 Assigned
Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT; TL BB 68.5 Assigned
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 20 crore)
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 20 crore)
Schrader Duncan Ltd LT, fund based - TL A(SO) 65 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Schrader Duncan Ltd LT, fund based A(SO) 150 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Sheth Metal Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac D 120 Withdrawn
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits BB 30 Reaffirmed
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd TL BB 283.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 31.91 crore)
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 33.9 Reaffirmed
A4
(enhanced from nil)
Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt LT working capital Fac BB 35 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sindu Enterprises LT, TL B+ 51.7 Reaffirmed
Sindu Enterprises LT, fund based Fac B+ 14 Reaffirmed
Sindu Enterprises LT, Proposed Fac B+ 34.3 Reaffirmed
Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical FBL BBB- 463.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical LT Non Fund Based BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd Limits
Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical Unallocated limits BBB- 379.4 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC BB- 120 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from 8.00 CR)
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd TL BB- 80 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from 4.94 CR)
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- - Upgraded
from B+
(reduced from 4.06)
Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd NFBL 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 8.00 CR)
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC B+ 82.5 Upgraded
from B
(enhanced from 7.75 CR)
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd TL B+ 20 Upgraded
from B
(reduced from 3.14 CR)
Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit B+ 77.5 Upgraded
from B
(reduced from 8.11 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)