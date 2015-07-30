Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit: FBL A4 50* Assigned * Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd Post Shipment Credit: A4 90* Assigned FBL * Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd Foreign LOC: Non-Fund A4 50* Assigned Based * Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd BG A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST; NFBL AB+ 1.5 Assigned Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 10 crore) Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 10 crore) Schrader Duncan Ltd ST, fund based A1(SO) 30 Upgraded from A2+(SO) Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines, non fund A1(SO) 55 Upgraded based from A2+(SO) Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 195.9 Reaffirmed Limits Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt ST working capital A4 290 Assigned Ltd Fac Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical ST Non Fund based A3 33.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd limits Sungold Tropic Fruit Products FBF A4 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sungold Tropic Fruit Products NFBF A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST fund based^ - - - (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore)^ Short term fund based limit amounting to Rs. 1.00 crore has been converted into long term fund based limit . Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 102.5 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 9.25 crore) Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based Fac BB 315 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore) Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 2.5 Upgraded from BB- Amrut Gems FBL BB+ 532.4 Revised from / A4+ BBB-/ A3 (enhanced from Rs. 51.62 crore) Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 91 Downgraded from B+ Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac D 9 Downgraded from B+ Gajanand Rice Mill Proposed Limits - - - (reduced from Rs. 2.10 crore) Gajanand Rice Mill CC B+ 80 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 5 crore) Gajanand Rice Mill TL B+ 1.7 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 0.95 crore) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 305 Reaffirmed (revised from 27.50) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (revised from 30.00) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 20 outlook / A3 revised from Stable to Negative Jmc Constructions Pvt Ltd LT fund based and B+ 900 Upgraded non-fund based limits from B- Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 125 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, NFBL B 0.7 Reaffirmed Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 19.3 Reaffirmed Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Upgraded from B+ Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Upgraded from B+ Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Demand CC (enhanced from Rs. 12 crore) Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT; FBL BB 30 Assigned Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT; TL BB 68.5 Assigned Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 20 crore) Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 20 crore) Schrader Duncan Ltd LT, fund based - TL A(SO) 65 Upgraded from A-(SO) Schrader Duncan Ltd LT, fund based A(SO) 150 Upgraded from A-(SO) Sheth Metal Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac D 120 Withdrawn Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits BB 30 Reaffirmed Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd TL BB 283.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 31.91 crore) Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 33.9 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from nil) Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt LT working capital Fac BB 35 Withdrawn Ltd Sindu Enterprises LT, TL B+ 51.7 Reaffirmed Sindu Enterprises LT, fund based Fac B+ 14 Reaffirmed Sindu Enterprises LT, Proposed Fac B+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical FBL BBB- 463.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical LT Non Fund Based BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Limits Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical Unallocated limits BBB- 379.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC BB- 120 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 8.00 CR) Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd TL BB- 80 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 4.94 CR) Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- - Upgraded from B+ (reduced from 4.06) Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd NFBL 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.00 CR) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC B+ 82.5 Upgraded from B (enhanced from 7.75 CR) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd TL B+ 20 Upgraded from B (reduced from 3.14 CR) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit B+ 77.5 Upgraded from B (reduced from 8.11 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.