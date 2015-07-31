Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BGR Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A2 450 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4+ 6.5 Suspended Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 335 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd ST Limits A1 114 Assigned Lupin Ltd ST - Fund Based A1+ 9500 Assigned Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Non fund based A4 5 Assigned Ltd Md India Healthcare Services Non Fund Based A3 320.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Rathi Iron & Steel Industries NFBL A3 10 Reassigned Ltd Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Revised from A4+ Shakumbhari Expo-Impo Ltd ST FB Fac A4 175 Reaffirmed Shradha Apparels Worldwide Bk Fac A4 55 Suspended Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST, FBL - Bill A4+ 50 Assigned discounting Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FBL* A+ 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Bgr Energy Systems Ltd FBL BBB+ 32310 Reaffirmed Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 83570 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB+ 30 Suspended Durga Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB+ 105.1 Suspended Hiranya Builders Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 175 Assigned Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 237.1 Reaffirmed Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kamalraj Estate TL B+ 132.5 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 2475 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd TL A+ 36 Assigned Kiz Foods Ltd Fund Based-TL BB- 19.1 Suspended Kiz Foods Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 50 Suspended Kolar Paper Mills Ltd FBL D 740 Reaffirmed Kolar Paper Mills Ltd Non FBL D 5 Reaffirmed Krishan Kumar & Company FBL- CC B+ 200 Assigned Lupin Ltd LT AAA 1000 Assigned Lupin Ltd NCD AAA 1500 Assigned Lupin Ltd LT - Fund Based AAA 400 Assigned Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt TL BB- 44.8 Assigned Ltd Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Fund based BB- 35 Assigned Ltd Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Unallocated limits BB- 5.2 Assigned Ltd Md India Healthcare Services CC BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Md India Healthcare Services TL BBB- 48.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Rathi Iron & Steel Industries FBL BBB- 140 Reassigned Ltd Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 34 Revised from BB+ Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 196 Revised from BB+ Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Upgraded from D Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B- 70.5 Upgraded from D Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd BG B- 10 Upgraded from D Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC BB- 250 Upgraded from B+ Shiv Shanker Rice Mills TL BB- 75 Upgraded from B+ Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 70 Assigned Xander Finance Pvt Ltd LT borrowing Programme A 10000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.