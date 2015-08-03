Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel And Tube Mills FBL - LOC A4 20 Assigned Advance Steel And Tube Mills NFBL -BG A4 20 Assigned Ambika Petrochem (Pvt) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A4 280 Assigned Ambika Petrochem (Pvt) Ltd ST, Unallocated A4 140 Assigned Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd BG A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Bhadra International (India) ST Non-Fund Based A4 780 Suspended Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac Bharat Chemicals ST Non FBL - LOC A4 40 Suspended Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac (ST) Carona Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) A4 15 Reaffirmed Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (ST) A4 46.3 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.3.63 CR Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 3 Suspended Forward Contract Limit Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Suspended National Cooperative CP A1+ 13000 Assigned Development Corporation Amount enhanced from Rs 1,100 crore Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP A3 5000 Withdrawn Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper ST: Non-FBL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Svarn Telecom ST non-FB Fac A4 15 Withdrawn UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Liquid Fund - A1+mfs Reaffirmed Cash Plan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel And Tube Mills FBL - CC B- 60 Assigned Ambika Petrochem (Pvt) Ltd LT, FB BB 20 Assigned Arohan Financial Services Pvt NCD A(SO) 150 Assigned Ltd Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) 200 Assigned Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG B 66.4 Reaffirmed Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 83.6 Reaffirmed Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd CC B- 12.5 Revised from B Bhadra International (India) TL B+ 3367.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bhadra International (India) LT FB Working Capital B+ 300 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac Bharat Bio Gas Energy Ltd LT- CC Limit B 5 Suspended Bharat Bio Gas Energy Ltd LT - TL Limit B 94.5 Suspended Bharat Chemicals LT FBL - CC B+ 100 Suspended Bhopal Garage And Service LT - FBL BB 50 Assigned Station Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt FBL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Carona Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) B 91.3 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.11.15 CR Carona Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) B 145 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.12.00 CR Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac (LT) B 62.4 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.7.72 CR Choudhary & Company CC B+ 42 Assigned Choudhary & Company TL B+ 26 Assigned Choudhary & Company Unallocated B+ 12 Assigned Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL A 700 Assigned Devanga Sangha LT - TL B+ 110 Assigned Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working BB- 265 Suspended Capital Limit Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I* BB- 287.7 Suspended * Term Loan I under TUF Scheme, Term Loan II under Regular Scheme Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II* BB- 61.3 Suspended * Term Loan I under TUF Scheme, Term Loan II under Regular Scheme Divine Housing Development Bk lines BB 350 notice of Company Pvt Ltd withdrawal Echelon Educational And Bk Fac B- 151.5 Suspended Welfare Society Future Financial Servicess Pvt NCD A(SO) 200 Assigned Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Pvt NCD A(SO) 200 Assigned Ltd Land Marvel Projects India Pvt NCD D 850 Downgraded Ltd from B Mojika Real Estate & TL BB- 150 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Neogem India Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac D/D 150 Revised from BB /A4+ Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt FB CC limit, TL limit B+ /A4 237.3 Suspended Ltd and untied limits Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (TL) BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs. 11.41 crore Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (CC ) BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Vardhman Knityarn Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 150 Suspended Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac- CC BB+ 450 Upgraded from BB enhanced from 32 CR Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB enhanced from 8 CR Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BB+ 180 Upgraded from BB enhanced from 35 CR Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) 100 Assigned Svarn Telecom LT FB Fac B 235 Withdrawn UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Floating Rate AAAmfs Notice for Fund - ST Plan Withdrawal UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Treasury AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Bond Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)