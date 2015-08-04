Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP A1+ 6700 Upgraded Economic Zone Ltd. from AA- Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dahyabhai B Patel BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A4 10 Suspended M/S Golani Brothers Non-Fund based A4+ 100 Assigned facility Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- A4 195 Suspended EPC/FBD/PCFC*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit #EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit. Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 100 Suspended LC/Buyer's Credit*# Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 50 Suspended Credit Exposure Limit Saurashta Calcine Bauxite And CC A4 90 Reaffirmed Allied Industries Ltd Saurashta Calcine Bauxite And TL A4 45.7 Reaffirmed Allied Industries Ltd Saurashta Calcine Bauxite And Fund Based, ST Fac A4 26 Reaffirmed Allied Industries Ltd Saurashta Calcine Bauxite And Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 8 Reaffirmed Allied Industries Ltd Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 3.1 Assigned Suraj Products Ltd Non - FBL A3 15 Assigned Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Fund Based - A4 - Assigned PC/FBP/FBD Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based - BG A4 10 Assigned Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Facility Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4+ 20 Assigned Facility Adani Ports And Special NCD AA+ 38000 Upgraded Economic Zone Ltd. from AA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA+ 6131.57 Upgraded Economic Zone Ltd. from AA- Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd TL BB+ 268.1 Suspended Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd Fund Based Facility BB+ 214.4 Suspended Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT/ ST Non-FBL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Dahyabhai B Patel CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Db Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. LT BB- 150 Assigned Dhareshwar Ginning Industries CC B+ 60 Assigned Dhareshwar Ginning Industries TL B+ 15.9 Assigned Edelweiss Finance & Subordinated Debt AA 500 Assigned Investments Ltd Programme Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 125 Suspended A4 Fund Based Limits- Cash Credit FBL- TL B 20 Assigned International Wear Solutions LT Fund based B 8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 70 Suspended Kbr Agro Industries FBL- CC B 80 Assigned L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 10149.3 Downgraded from BB+ M/S Khandelwal Traders Bk Fac B 80 Suspended Makwell Plastisizers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 190 Suspended Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 195 Suspended Rijiya Brothers LT, FB Fac BBB- 270 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Rijiya Brothers LT, non FB Fac BBB- 17 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.14 crore) Rijiya Brothers LT, FB Fac - BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Unallocated (reduced from Rs. 13.86 crore) Sadguru Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B+ 55 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd TL BB 71.4 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 75 Assigned Sri Sai Baba Cotton Industries CC B 100 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Baba Cotton Industries Export Packing Credit B 100 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 30 Assigned Suraj Products Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 175 Assigned Suraj Products Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 20 Assigned Tirupati Steel Enterprises FB Bk Fac B - Suspended Vagus Super Speciality TL D 150 Suspended Hospital Pvt Ltd Viable Associates LT BB 98.9 Suspended Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 128 Assigned Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 49 Assigned Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.