Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arumuga Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac # A3 40 Reaffirmed # - 100% one way interchangeability from short term non fund based facilities to short term fund based facilities Arumuga Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac # A3 10 Reaffirmed # - 100% one way interchangeability from short term non fund based facilities to short term fund based facilities Atom Ceramic BG A4 18 Suspended Billion Wealth Minerals Pvt ST FB Fac A4+ 480 Suspended Ltd Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 1.5 Reaffirmed D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. NFBL A3 50 Revised from Ltd A3+ Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Non FBL - Bk A3 50 Assigned Ltd Guarantee Iris Computers Ltd ST FBL A2+ 900 Assigned Janatics India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A2 40 Outstanding Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 120 Suspended Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 125 Suspended Quality Foils (India) Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Rk Babu Trading Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 20 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Wittur Elevator Components ST - Non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned India Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akarshak Infrastructure Pvt TL BB 4057.6 Assigned Ltd Akarshak Infrastructure Pvt NFBL BB 300 Assigned Ltd Amarnath Aggarwal Investments NFB BB 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Amarnath Aggarwal Investments Fund based Bk Fac BB 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Atom Ceramic CC B+ 40 Suspended Atom Ceramic TL B+ 33.4 Suspended Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd CCL B 20 Reaffirmed Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd BGL B 81.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.65 crore) D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. FBL BBB- 150 Revised from Ltd BBB Hilton Metal Forging Ltd LT fund based Fac D 30 Withdrawn Hilton Metal Forging Ltd ST, fund based and D 352.5 Assigned non-fund based Fac Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 147.6 Assigned Ltd Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated Limits BBB- 402.4 Assigned Ltd / A3 Iris Computers Ltd LT FBL A- 1100 Assigned Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 360 Outstanding Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, Term-Loans BBB+ 215.3 Assigned Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB+ 14.7 Assigned Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Suspended Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd LT and ST scale BB+ 45 Suspended / A4+ Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd LT B- 165 Suspended Quality Foils (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Radius Infratel Pvt Ltd TL D 580 Suspended Ramaniyam Real Estates (P) Ltd LT, TL BBB 355 Assigned Ramaniyam Real Estates (P) Ltd LT, Working capital BBB 345 Assigned Fac Rk Babu Trading Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 140 Reaffirmed Shekhada Cot Gin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shekhada Cot Gin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Umak Educational Trust TL D 554.3 Suspended Webfil Ltd CC C+ 33.8 Reaffirmed Webfil Ltd LOC C+ 54 Reaffirmed / A4 Webfil Ltd BG C+ 49 Reaffirmed / A4 Wittur Elevator Components LT- CC BB- 65 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Wittur Elevator Components LT- Proposed Fac BB- 15 Assigned India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 