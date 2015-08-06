Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arumuga Textile Exporters ST FB Fac A3 48 Reaffirmed Arumuga Textile Exporters Proposed Fac A3 12 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore to Rs. 3.00 crore) Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.4 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 1 Suspended Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits M. U. A. Arumugaperumal And ST FB Fac A3 90 Reaffirmed Sons M/S Ratan Engineering Company NFBL A4 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Manish-Agro Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Metal Engineering And Non FBL - LOC A4+ 64.5 Downgraded Treatment Company Pvt Ltd from A3 Metal Engineering And FBL - Bill A4+ 10 Downgraded Treatment Company Pvt Ltd discounting facility from A3 (Revised from Rs. 9.45 crore) Metal Engineering And Non FBL - LOC# A4+ Assigned Treatment Company Pvt Ltd # Interchangeable with Letter of Guarantee Mrs. Bector'S Food Non-fund Based A1+ 100 Assigned Specialities Ltd Working Capital Limits Mundra International Container Non-FB Fac A1 60 revised from Terminal Pvt Ltd A2+ North Eastern Electric Power FBL - ST Loan A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Prakash Oils Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 670 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji And Company CP A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 497 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 28.50 crore to Rs. 49.70 crore) Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore to Rs. 14.00 crore) East West Freight Carriers Ltd LT loans, working BB+ 198 Suspended capital and proposed FB Fac Iitl-Nimbus The Hyde Park, Proposed TL Facility BB 500 Assigned Noida Infant'S Travels Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 120 Assigned Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital A+/ 500 Revised from Limits A1+ A/ A1 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL A+ 466.8 revised from A Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac A+/ 2985 revised from A1+ A/ A1 M/S Ratan Engineering Company Working capital FBL B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Revised from Rs. 2.50 crore) M/S Ratan Engineering Company TL Limits B 107.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Revised from Rs. 11.50 crore) Manish-Agro Tech Ltd CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Manish-Agro Tech Ltd LT Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Metal Engineering And FBL - CC BB+ 48 Downgraded Treatment Company Pvt Ltd from BBB- Metal Engineering And Non FBL - Letter of BB+ 190 Downgraded Treatment Company Pvt Ltd Guarantee from BBB- (Revised from Rs. 1.80 crore) Mrs. Bector'S Food TL A+ 245.8 Assigned Specialities Ltd Mrs. Bector'S Food Fund Based Working A+ 250 Assigned Specialities Ltd Capital Limits Mrs. Bector'S Food Unallocated Limits A+ 904.2 Assigned Specialities Ltd / A1+ Mundra International Container TL A (SO) 250 Withdrawn Terminal Pvt Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIth issue AA 400 Revised from Corporation Ltd AA- North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIIth issue AA 1200 Revised from Corporation Ltd AA- North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIIIth issue AA 725 Revised from Corporation Ltd AA- North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIVth issue AA 25000 Revised from Corporation Ltd AA- Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd LT: TL Facility BB- 23 Reaffirmed Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd LT: CC Facility BB- 55 Reaffirmed Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Rkt Developers Fund based facility BB- 100 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji And Company FBL AA+/ 30000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Shapoorji Pallonji And Company NFBL AA+/ 100000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Siti Energy Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 696.5 Withdrawn A4 Subhang Capsas Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL B 28.2 Assigned Subhang Capsas Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B 35 Assigned Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/Drop-line BB 17.5 Upgraded Overdraft) from BB- Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC-Inventory BB 80 Upgraded Funding) from BB- Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non-Fund BB 2.5 Assigned Based Limits (Untied Limit) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)