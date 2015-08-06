Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arumuga Textile Exporters ST FB Fac A3 48 Reaffirmed
Arumuga Textile Exporters Proposed Fac A3 12 Reaffirmed
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore to Rs. 3.00 crore)
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.4 Reaffirmed
East West Freight Carriers Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 1 Suspended
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Limits
M. U. A. Arumugaperumal And ST FB Fac A3 90 Reaffirmed
Sons
M/S Ratan Engineering Company NFBL A4 2.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Manish-Agro Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Metal Engineering And Non FBL - LOC A4+ 64.5 Downgraded
Treatment Company Pvt Ltd from A3
Metal Engineering And FBL - Bill A4+ 10 Downgraded
Treatment Company Pvt Ltd discounting facility from A3
(Revised from Rs. 9.45 crore)
Metal Engineering And Non FBL - LOC# A4+ Assigned
Treatment Company Pvt Ltd
# Interchangeable with Letter of Guarantee
Mrs. Bector'S Food Non-fund Based A1+ 100 Assigned
Specialities Ltd Working Capital Limits
Mundra International Container Non-FB Fac A1 60 revised from
Terminal Pvt Ltd A2+
North Eastern Electric Power FBL - ST Loan A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Prakash Oils Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 670 Reaffirmed
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company CP A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 497 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 28.50 crore to Rs. 49.70 crore)
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore to Rs. 14.00 crore)
East West Freight Carriers Ltd LT loans, working BB+ 198 Suspended
capital and proposed
FB Fac
Iitl-Nimbus The Hyde Park, Proposed TL Facility BB 500 Assigned
Noida
Infant'S Travels Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 120 Assigned
Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital A+/ 500 Revised from
Limits A1+ A/
A1
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL A+ 466.8 revised from
A
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac A+/ 2985 revised from
A1+ A/
A1
M/S Ratan Engineering Company Working capital FBL B 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Revised from Rs. 2.50 crore)
M/S Ratan Engineering Company TL Limits B 107.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Revised from Rs. 11.50 crore)
Manish-Agro Tech Ltd CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Manish-Agro Tech Ltd LT Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed
Metal Engineering And FBL - CC BB+ 48 Downgraded
Treatment Company Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Metal Engineering And Non FBL - Letter of BB+ 190 Downgraded
Treatment Company Pvt Ltd Guarantee from
BBB-
(Revised from Rs. 1.80 crore)
Mrs. Bector'S Food TL A+ 245.8 Assigned
Specialities Ltd
Mrs. Bector'S Food Fund Based Working A+ 250 Assigned
Specialities Ltd Capital Limits
Mrs. Bector'S Food Unallocated Limits A+ 904.2 Assigned
Specialities Ltd / A1+
Mundra International Container TL A (SO) 250 Withdrawn
Terminal Pvt Ltd
North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIth issue AA 400 Revised from
Corporation Ltd AA-
North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIIth issue AA 1200 Revised from
Corporation Ltd AA-
North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIIIth issue AA 725 Revised from
Corporation Ltd AA-
North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIVth issue AA 25000 Revised from
Corporation Ltd AA-
Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd LT: TL Facility BB- 23 Reaffirmed
Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd LT: CC Facility BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Rkt Developers Fund based facility BB- 100 Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company FBL AA+/ 30000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A1+
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company NFBL AA+/ 100000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A1+
Siti Energy Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 696.5 Withdrawn
A4
Subhang Capsas Pvt Ltd Fund based- TL B 28.2 Assigned
Subhang Capsas Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC B 35 Assigned
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/Drop-line BB 17.5 Upgraded
Overdraft) from
BB-
Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC-Inventory BB 80 Upgraded
Funding) from
BB-
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non-Fund BB 2.5 Assigned
Based Limits (Untied
Limit)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
