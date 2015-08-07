Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 180 Reaffirmed Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non FBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A3+ - Reaffirmed sublimit of Bk Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A3+ - Reaffirmed Chandri Paper And Allied ST: NFBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A2+ 1620 Upgraded Airport Ltd from ICRA]A3+ Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd ST FB A4+ 50 Assigned Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd ST FB A4+ 110 Assigned Jadli Foods (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Gold & Diamonds Fund Based BB 400 Withdrawn International Pvt Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ashwin Polyclinic Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) D 37.2 Suspended Ashwin Polyclinic Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) D 43.6 Suspended Assetz Premium Holdings Pvt Ltd LT rating BB+ 1500 Assigned Chandri Paper And Allied LT: FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Floreat Investments Ltd NCD programme AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Gmr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL A- 1363.4 Upgraded from BBB Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL A- 606.3 Upgraded from ICRA]BBB Gmr Hyderabad International TL A- 15366 Upgraded Airport Ltd from ICRA]BBB Gmr Hyderabad International FBL A- 550 Upgraded Airport Ltd from ICRA]BBB Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 1600 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 1050 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD AA+ 1360 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed Series B Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed Series C Greenpack Industries LT-CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Greenpack Industries LT- TL BB 60 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Airport Security TL BB+ 265.6 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Jadli Foods (India) Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB 70 Assigned Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 127.3 Reaffirmed Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 2000 Reaffirmed Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 522.7 Reaffirmed Liva Ceramics CC B+ 30 Suspended Liva Ceramics TL B+ 60 Suspended Liva Ceramics BG B+ 7.5 Suspended Shantol Green Energy (India) CC B 25 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Shantol Green Energy (India) TL B 185 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD AA 1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)