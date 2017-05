Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - LOC A4 15 Assigned Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - BG A4 4 Assigned Ltd. Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd BG A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Kailash Electricals LG A4 60 Assigned Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A3 300 Revised from A2+ Mahalaxmi Wire Drawings Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A2+ 9000 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned Sical Logistics Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A2 1500 Upgraded from BBB- Sical Multimodal And Rail ST Non Fund Based A2 3000 Upgraded Transport Ltd from A3 Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund A3 185 Reaffirmed U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 270 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. FBL - TL B 50 Assigned Ltd. Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt. NFBL - CC B 30 Assigned Ltd. Auro Industries Ltd LOC AA 22.5 Assigned Auro Industries Ltd BG AA 7.5 Assigned Auro Industries Ltd FBL - CC B+ 80 Assigned Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd TL D 80 Suspended Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Lines A 4000 Assigned Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 3100 Outstanding Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A 400 Outstanding Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd TL B 192.5 Reaffirmed Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed Jalan Con Cast Ltd Fund Based B+ 110 Assigned Kailash Electricals CC BB 43.9 Assigned Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 150 Revised from A- Laurel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Line of Credit A- 150 Withdrawn Mahalaxmi Wire Drawings Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Withdrawn Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1800 Suspended Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits A- 2300 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd TL A- 700 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Borrowing A- 1000 Reaffirmed Panache Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Line of A- 150 Withdrawn Credit S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sathya Shanmukha Traders LT - Fund Based B+ 50 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD AA 1000 Assigned (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Sical Logistics Ltd LT: NCD BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Sical Logistics Ltd LT: CC BBB+ 2000 Upgraded from BBB- Sical Logistics Ltd LT: TL outstanding BBB+ 2280 Upgraded from BBB- Sical Logistics Ltd LT: Proposed Fund BBB+ 116.3 Upgraded Based from BBB- Sical Multimodal And Rail TL BBB+ 966.5 Upgraded Transport Ltd from BBB- Sical Multimodal And Rail LT Fund Based BBB+ 300 Upgraded Transport Ltd from BBB- Sical Multimodal And Rail LT Non Fund Based BBB+ 340 Upgraded Transport Ltd from BBB- Sical Multimodal And Rail LT Proposed BBB+ 400.5 Assigned Transport Ltd Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi LT BB 1037.4 Suspended Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Srs Healthcare And Research Proposed Bk BBB- 1150 Assigned Centre Ltd Surge Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Line of Credit A- 312.2 Withdrawn Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT- TL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB- 120 Reaffirmed U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 21.4 Revised from Ltd BBB- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA 204.5 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA 13.1 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 AA- 300.7 Revised from Ltd A Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BB+ 9.2 Revised from Ltd BB- Vix Enterprises Bk Fac BB 200 Suspended Zanzar Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 70 Suspended Zest Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Line of Credit A 150