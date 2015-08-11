Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bartaman Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG) A1 120 Assigned Bharat Industrial Corporation Fund based & NFBL A4 60.5 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery Manufacturing ST non-fund based A4 150 Suspended Ltd working capital limits Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Kotahwalas Export Pvt Ltd BG A4 2 Assigned Master Capital Services Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2 1000 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from Rs. 69.9 crore) QI Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 13.50 Crore) Sabari Krishna Enterprise NFBL A4 22.5 Assigned Shell Laminates Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Shell Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sical Logistics Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A2 1500 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from 100 Cr) Siri Tecon BG A4 92.5 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 250 Assigned programme/ CP Programme *of the Rs. 750 crore rated short term borrowing Rs 300 crore is interchangeable with long term borrowings programme, subject to total borrowing not exceeding Rs. 750 crore Solo Metals Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 33.3 Suspended Fac Sunil Kumar Agrawal Non-Fund based Bk Fac A4 20 Suspended Swarnsarita Gems Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 290 Suspended Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bartaman Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) A 87.5 Upgraded from A- Bharat Industrial Corporation LT FBL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Corporation NFBL B+/ 2.5 Assigned A4 Fine Jewellery Manufacturing LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 498 Suspended Ltd Garg Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 7381.2 Suspended Heritage Princes Real Estate LT loans B 200 Suspended Developers Home Construwell & Associates TL facility BB- 70 Suspended Kakade Construction Company Proposed Project Loans BB+ 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B+ 118 Upgraded from B Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT, FB - Unallocated B+ 6.4 Assigned KBJ Hotel & Restaurants Ltd LT, TL D 450 Suspended Kotahwalas Export Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B- 52 Assigned Kotahwalas Export Pvt Ltd TL Limits B- 18.3 Assigned Kotahwalas Export Pvt Ltd Unallocated B-/ 0.2 Assigned A4 Malwa Projects Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Prime IT Solutions Pvt Ltd LT loans D 300 Suspended Princes Buildtech & TL B+ 150 Suspended Infrastructure Developers (P) Ltd QI Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BB 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.50 Crore) Ranka Jewellers CC facility BB 400 Suspended Sabari Krishna Enterprise FBL B 40 Assigned Shell Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B- 4 Suspended Shell Laminates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 17 Suspended Shell Laminates Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B- 4 Suspended Shriniwas Education Society LT - TL BB+ 294 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Education Society LT - Overdraft BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Education Society ST - Unallocated BB+ 121 Reaffirmed Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd TL BBB+ 340 Upgraded (SO) from BBB- (SO) Sical Logistics Ltd LT: NCD BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Sical Logistics Ltd LT: CC BBB+ 2000 Upgraded from BBB- Sical Logistics Ltd LT: TL outstanding BBB+ 2280 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from 127.89 Cr) Sical Logistics Ltd LT: Proposed FB Fac BBB+ 116.3 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from 3.76 Cr) Siri Tecon CC BB- 7.5 Assigned Solo Metals Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 140 Suspended Sunil Kumar Agrawal CC limit BB 65 Suspended Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC BB 80 Suspended Swarnsarita Gems Ltd untied FB Fac BB 80 Suspended Tippers & Trailers India Pvt TL BB 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt FB Fac BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)