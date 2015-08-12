Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non Fund Based-BG A1 100 Assigned Ltd Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non Fund Based-Letter A1 20 Assigned Ltd of Comfort Accord Software & Systems Pvt Fund Based/Non Fund A1 231.8 Assigned Ltd Based-Unallocated Ankit International Bk Fac A4 52.5 Suspended Cherian Varkey Construction ST, Non-fund Based A3+ 1100 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd from A3 Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL** A4 125 Reaffirmed ** includes buyers credit & CEL Indian Furniture Products Ltd Non-FBL A2 250 Reaffirmed Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 20 Upgraded from A3 Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk A4 250 Assigned Limits* *Interchangeable with Rs. 25.00 crore fund based bank limits Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL - LOC A3 200 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL - Buyer's A3 - Assigned Credit * *sub-limit of Letter of Credit Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd BG A3 12 Assigned Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 32.5 Upgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems Pvt Fund Based-CC A 110 Assigned Ltd Accord Software & Systems Pvt Fund Based-TL A 35 Assigned Ltd Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd FBL - CC B+ 54 Reaffirmed Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd Unallocated LT Limit B+ 6 Reaffirmed Cherian Varkey Construction LT, FB BBB 440 Upgraded Company Pvt Ltd from BBB- Cms Info Systems Ltd TL AA 105 Revised from A+ Cms Info Systems Ltd FBL (CC/WCTL) AA 1315 Revised from A+ Cms Info Systems Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) AA 1380 Reaffirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd TL BB 101.3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd CC/SLC* BB 159.5 Reaffirmed *includes foreign bills discounting Indian Furniture Products Ltd TL BBB 71.4 Reaffirmed Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 378.2 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Sponge Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed Jrk Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 80 Suspended Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd CC BBB 150 Upgraded from BBB- Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 43.5 Upgraded from BBB- Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits B 250 Assigned Ohm Highline Pvt Ltd CC B- 35 Assigned Png Tollway Ltd TL BB+ 12645.1 Downgraded from BB+ Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL I BBB- 3.2 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL II BBB- 3.2 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL III BBB- 3.3 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL IV BBB- 24 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL V BBB- 7.9 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL VI BBB- 70 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 100 Assigned R.K. Transport Co. Non Fund based - BG BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB Rajaram Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT- CC BB- 120 Assigned Ravani Infrastructure TL BB 145 Suspended Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt LT- CC BB 300 Assigned Ltd Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 39.3 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB 380 Upgraded from BBB- Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB 218.3 Upgraded from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.