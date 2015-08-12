Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non Fund Based-BG A1 100 Assigned
Ltd
Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non Fund Based-Letter A1 20 Assigned
Ltd of Comfort
Accord Software & Systems Pvt Fund Based/Non Fund A1 231.8 Assigned
Ltd Based-Unallocated
Ankit International Bk Fac A4 52.5 Suspended
Cherian Varkey Construction ST, Non-fund Based A3+ 1100 Upgraded
Company Pvt Ltd from A3
Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL** A4 125 Reaffirmed
** includes buyers credit & CEL
Indian Furniture Products Ltd Non-FBL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 20 Upgraded
from A3
Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk A4 250 Assigned
Limits*
*Interchangeable with Rs. 25.00 crore fund based bank limits
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL - LOC A3 200 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL - Buyer's A3 - Assigned
Credit *
*sub-limit of Letter of Credit
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd BG A3 12 Assigned
Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 15 Reaffirmed
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 32.5 Upgraded
from A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Software & Systems Pvt Fund Based-CC A 110 Assigned
Ltd
Accord Software & Systems Pvt Fund Based-TL A 35 Assigned
Ltd
Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd FBL - CC B+ 54 Reaffirmed
Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd Unallocated LT Limit B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Cherian Varkey Construction LT, FB BBB 440 Upgraded
Company Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Cms Info Systems Ltd TL AA 105 Revised from
A+
Cms Info Systems Ltd FBL (CC/WCTL) AA 1315 Revised from
A+
Cms Info Systems Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) AA 1380 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd TL BB 101.3 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd CC/SLC* BB 159.5 Reaffirmed
*includes foreign bills discounting
Indian Furniture Products Ltd TL BBB 71.4 Reaffirmed
Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 378.2 Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Sponge Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Jrk Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 80 Suspended
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd CC BBB 150 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Karan Synthetics India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 43.5 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits B 250 Assigned
Ohm Highline Pvt Ltd CC B- 35 Assigned
Png Tollway Ltd TL BB+ 12645.1 Downgraded
from
BB+
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL I BBB- 3.2 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL II BBB- 3.2 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL III BBB- 3.3 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL IV BBB- 24 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL V BBB- 7.9 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL VI BBB- 70 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 100 Assigned
R.K. Transport Co. Non Fund based - BG BBB- 400 Upgraded
from BB
Rajaram Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT- CC BB- 120 Assigned
Ravani Infrastructure TL BB 145 Suspended
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt LT- CC BB 300 Assigned
Ltd
Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 39.3 Reaffirmed
Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB 380 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB 218.3 Upgraded
from
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
