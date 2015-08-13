Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed DCB Power Ventures Ltd Non-FBL A1 630 Outstanding KG Fabriks Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 111.2 Suspended Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CP A1 500 Assigned M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Precision Machines And ST non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Equipments Pvt. Ltd. Stag International Non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Ananya Hospital Pvt. Ltd. LT-CC BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ Ananya Hospital Pvt. Ltd. LT-TL BB- Upgraded from B+ Ananya Hospital Pvt. Ltd. LT- Unallocated BB- 37.3 Upgraded from B+ Bharat Benefication & Power FBL - CC facility BBB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bharat Benefication & Power FBL - Unallocated BBB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cashpor Micro Credit - PTC Series A BBB Withdrawan Pinnacle 2014 (SO) Cashpor Micro Credit - PTC Series A BBB Withdrawan Pinnacle 2014 Series 2 (SO) DCB Power Ventures Ltd NCD A+ 1250 Assigned DCB Power Ventures Ltd TL A+ 1250 Outstanding Delhi International Airport Rupee TL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport CC Limits AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport NFBL AA- 490 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport DSRA BG AA- 900 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits AA- 46610 Upgraded Pvt Ltd / A1+ from A KG Fabriks Ltd TL Fac C+ 435.4 Suspended KG Fabriks Ltd FB Fac C+ 291.2 Suspended Kiwi Wines And Beverages Pvt CC BB 700 upgraded Ltd from BB- L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 1500 Assigned M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 352.9 Reaffirmed Power Research And Development LT FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Consultants Pvt Ltd Power Research And Development LT NFBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Consultants Pvt Ltd Precision Machines And LT FB Fac BB 31.5 Assigned Equipments Pvt. Ltd. Precision Machines And LT/ST Proposed Fac BB 58.5 Assigned Equipments Pvt. Ltd. / A4 Pristine Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 450 Assigned Pristine Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 450 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning CC B+ 200 Assigned And Pressing Pvt Ltd Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC BB 800 Upgraded from BB- SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB- 450 Assigned SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 350 Assigned SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 600 Assigned Sri Sathyanarayana Educational LT-Fund Based-TL BBB 57 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Sathyanarayana Educational LT-FB Fac BBB 5 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Sathyanarayana Educational LT-Unallocated Limits BBB 98 Reaffirmed Trust Stag International FBL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 A(SO) Withdrawan Utkarsh Sosec I Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawan Ltd - Eximius Sbl Ifmr Capital (SO) 2012 Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 A+ Withdrawan Ltd - Eximius Sbl Ifmr Capital (SO) 2012 Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 A+ Withdrawan Ltd - Eximius Sbl Ifmr Capital (SO) 2012 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)