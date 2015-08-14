Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac # D - Revised from A4 # Sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac D - Revised from A4 Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac D - Revised from A4 Krishak Bharati Cooperative Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 7000 Assigned Ltd Manappuram Jewellers Ltd ST - non-fund based A3+ 400 Upgraded from BBB- Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Un-allocated A3+ 900 Upgraded from A3 National Fertilizers Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 6000 Assigned National Fertilizers Ltd Short-TL A1+ 40000 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Non Fund Based D 16 Downgraded from A4 Vikabh Securities Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A2 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac # D - Revised from BB- # Sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd LT D 31.6 Suspended Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd TL D 110 Suspended Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 3.4 Suspended Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd ST D 155 Assigned Careway Agro Procurement Pvt. LT B+ 150 Suspended Ltd. Krishak Bharati Cooperative FB, LT Fac AA 20300 Assigned Ltd Krishak Bharati Cooperative TL AA 2700 Assigned Ltd Manappuram Jewellers Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 1390 Upgraded from BBB- National Fertilizers Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 40000 Assigned National Fertilizers Ltd LT / ST FB AA 32000 Assigned Padgilwar Agro Industries LT Fund BB- 60 Assigned Shantesha Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BBB- 70 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL D 1599.8 Downgraded from B V.K. Sood Engineers & LT D 12.5 Suspended Contractors Pvt Ltd V.K. Sood Engineers & Fund Based D 91 Suspended Contractors Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)