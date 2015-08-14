Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac # D - Revised from
A4
# Sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac D - Revised from
A4
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac D - Revised from
A4
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 7000 Assigned
Ltd
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd ST - non-fund based A3+ 400 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Un-allocated A3+ 900 Upgraded
from A3
National Fertilizers Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 6000 Assigned
National Fertilizers Ltd Short-TL A1+ 40000 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Non Fund Based D 16 Downgraded
from A4
Vikabh Securities Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A2 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac # D - Revised from
BB-
# Sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd LT D 31.6 Suspended
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd TL D 110 Suspended
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 3.4 Suspended
Abc Railroad Products Pvt Ltd ST D 155 Assigned
Careway Agro Procurement Pvt. LT B+ 150 Suspended
Ltd.
Krishak Bharati Cooperative FB, LT Fac AA 20300 Assigned
Ltd
Krishak Bharati Cooperative TL AA 2700 Assigned
Ltd
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 1390 Upgraded
from
BBB-
National Fertilizers Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 40000 Assigned
National Fertilizers Ltd LT / ST FB AA 32000 Assigned
Padgilwar Agro Industries LT Fund BB- 60 Assigned
Shantesha Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BBB- 70 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL D 1599.8 Downgraded
from B
V.K. Sood Engineers & LT D 12.5 Suspended
Contractors Pvt Ltd
V.K. Sood Engineers & Fund Based D 91 Suspended
Contractors Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
