Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LC A4 60 Reaffirmed Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd The Campco Ltd Non fund based A2+ 47.5 Upgraded working capital limit from A2 V. K. Udyog Ltd CC A4 105 Suspended V. K. Udyog Ltd Fund Based A4 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 292 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL - Bk Limits BBB 2458 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Bk BBB 62 Reaffirmed Limits Bhabani Print & Publications TL D 47.1 Reaffirmed Bhabani Print & Publications Non Fund Based D 38.3 Reaffirmed Bhabani Print & Publications CC D 20 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC B 75 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 60 Reaffirmed A4 Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB- 95 Assigned Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd TL BBB+ 2291 Upgraded from BBB- Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 29 Upgraded from BBB- Iifl Realty Ltd NCD programme AA 1000 Upgraded from BB Jai Durga Builders TL B 82.5 Assigned Jai Durga Builders FBL-CC B 24.5 Assigned Jai Durga Builders Unallocated B 13 Assigned Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCD AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD * AA- 5000 Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 500 crore Psk Infrastructure And FBL - CC BBB- 150 Upgraded Projects Pvt Ltd from BB+ Psk Infrastructure And Non FBL - BG BBB- 950 Upgraded Projects Pvt Ltd from BB+ Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based B+ 79 Reaffirmed Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice FBL BB+ 600 Upgraded Mill from BB Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice TL BB+ 122.2 Upgraded Mill from BB Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated BB+ 7.8 Upgraded Mill from BB The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Loan BB+ 110 Suspended The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Fund based BB+ 60 Suspended The Campco Ltd Fund based working A- 2000 Upgraded capital limit from BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A 900 Revised from Ltd A- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A 750 Revised from Ltd A- V. K. Udyog Ltd LT Loan BB 47.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)