Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LC A4 60 Reaffirmed
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Campco Ltd Non fund based A2+ 47.5 Upgraded
working capital limit from A2
V. K. Udyog Ltd CC A4 105 Suspended
V. K. Udyog Ltd Fund Based A4 500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 292 Assigned
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL - Bk Limits BBB 2458 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Bk BBB 62 Reaffirmed
Limits
Bhabani Print & Publications TL D 47.1 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Print & Publications Non Fund Based D 38.3 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Print & Publications CC D 20 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC B 75 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 60 Reaffirmed
A4
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB- 95 Assigned
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned
Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd TL BBB+ 2291 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 29 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Iifl Realty Ltd NCD programme AA 1000 Upgraded
from BB
Jai Durga Builders TL B 82.5 Assigned
Jai Durga Builders FBL-CC B 24.5 Assigned
Jai Durga Builders Unallocated B 13 Assigned
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCD AAA 9000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD * AA- 5000 Assigned
* - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 500 crore
Psk Infrastructure And FBL - CC BBB- 150 Upgraded
Projects Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Psk Infrastructure And Non FBL - BG BBB- 950 Upgraded
Projects Pvt Ltd from
BB+
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based B+ 79 Reaffirmed
Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice FBL BB+ 600 Upgraded
Mill from BB
Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice TL BB+ 122.2 Upgraded
Mill from BB
Sri Ramalingeswara Modern Rice Unallocated BB+ 7.8 Upgraded
Mill from BB
The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Loan BB+ 110 Suspended
The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Fund based BB+ 60 Suspended
The Campco Ltd Fund based working A- 2000 Upgraded
capital limit from
BBB+
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A 900 Revised from
Ltd A-
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A 750 Revised from
Ltd A-
V. K. Udyog Ltd LT Loan BB 47.4 Suspended
