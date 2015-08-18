Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GVA Industries Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 20 Suspended facility Health Care Energy Foods Pvt NFBL- ST A3 70 Revised from Ltd A4+ Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based * A2 Revised from A3+ *sublimit within cash credit facilities Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST - NFBL A4 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST - Unallocated A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd TL Fac A3 84.5 Withdrawn Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd BG A3 20 Withdrawn Premier India Bearings Ltd Non fund based A3 20 Suspended facility Sabarmati Gas Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL-LOC A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Varad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 27.5 Suspended Zkl Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4+ 150 Suspended facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat International Finance TL Fac BBB+ 11570 Upgraded Tec-City Co. Ltd from BBB Gva Industries Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac B+ 80 Suspended Health Care Energy Foods Pvt Unallocated- LT BBB- 140 Revised from Ltd BB+ Health Care Energy Foods Pvt FBL- LT BBB- 300 Revised from Ltd BB+ Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 250 Revised from BBB Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 296 Revised from BBB JHV Steels Ltd FBL- CC B 125 Downgraded from B+ Karnataka Plastoo Industries TL BBB- 65 Suspended Pvt Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Magnolia Martinique Clothing LT - FBL BB 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maheshwar Oil Mill LT, FBL - CC B+ 60 Withdrawn Maheshwar Oil Mill LT, FBL - Term Loam B+ 2.5 Withdrawn Maheshwar Oil Mill LT, Unallocated B+ 37.5 Withdrawn Mail Order Solutions (India) Bk Fac ICRA]BBB 275 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac BBB- 380 Withdrawn Phoenix Hodu Developers Pvt. Bk Fac BB 463.3 Suspended Ltd. Premier India Bearings Ltd fund based facility BBB- 60 Suspended Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt NCDs A(SO) 7878.1 Assigned Ltd Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt TL facility A(SO) 2000 Assigned Ltd Sabarmati Gas Ltd TL AA- 1134.2 Upgraded from A+ Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT FBL AA- 300 Upgraded from A+ Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL CC B+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit* ICRA]B+ / 41 Reaffirmed A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Shreela Diamond & Jewels Pvt Bk limits D 100 Suspended Ltd Shreeram Motors Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BB 220 Suspended Singla Rice Oil And General FBL- LT B 75 Reaffirmed Mills Talwalkars Better Value TL AA 2270 Upgraded Fitness Ltd from AA- Talwalkars Better Value NCDs (NCD) AA 750 Upgraded Fitness Ltd from AA- Tata Capital Financial NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Non Convertible Bonds BB 10065 Reaffirmed Ltd. United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. ST/LT fund based and BB / 2890 Reaffirmed Ltd. non-FBL A4 Varad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended Viraj Projects (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Suspended Viraj Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 110 Suspended ZKL Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.