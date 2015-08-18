Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GVA Industries Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 20 Suspended
facility
Health Care Energy Foods Pvt NFBL- ST A3 70 Revised from
Ltd A4+
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based * A2 Revised from
A3+
*sublimit within cash credit facilities
Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST - NFBL A4 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST - Unallocated A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd TL Fac A3 84.5 Withdrawn
Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd BG A3 20 Withdrawn
Premier India Bearings Ltd Non fund based A3 20 Suspended
facility
Sabarmati Gas Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL-LOC A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Varad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 27.5 Suspended
Zkl Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4+ 150 Suspended
facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gujarat International Finance TL Fac BBB+ 11570 Upgraded
Tec-City Co. Ltd from
BBB
Gva Industries Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac B+ 80 Suspended
Health Care Energy Foods Pvt Unallocated- LT BBB- 140 Revised from
Ltd BB+
Health Care Energy Foods Pvt FBL- LT BBB- 300 Revised from
Ltd BB+
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 250 Revised from
BBB
Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 296 Revised from
BBB
JHV Steels Ltd FBL- CC B 125 Downgraded
from
B+
Karnataka Plastoo Industries TL BBB- 65 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Karnataka Plastoo Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 45 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Magnolia Martinique Clothing LT - FBL BB 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Maheshwar Oil Mill LT, FBL - CC B+ 60 Withdrawn
Maheshwar Oil Mill LT, FBL - Term Loam B+ 2.5 Withdrawn
Maheshwar Oil Mill LT, Unallocated B+ 37.5 Withdrawn
Mail Order Solutions (India) Bk Fac ICRA]BBB 275 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Muktar Minerals Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac BBB- 380 Withdrawn
Phoenix Hodu Developers Pvt. Bk Fac BB 463.3 Suspended
Ltd.
Premier India Bearings Ltd fund based facility BBB- 60 Suspended
Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt NCDs A(SO) 7878.1 Assigned
Ltd
Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt TL facility A(SO) 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Sabarmati Gas Ltd TL AA- 1134.2 Upgraded
from A+
Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT FBL AA- 300 Upgraded
from A+
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL CC B+ 137.5 Reaffirmed
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit* ICRA]B+ / 41 Reaffirmed
A4
*Rated on both long-term and short-term scales
Shreela Diamond & Jewels Pvt Bk limits D 100 Suspended
Ltd
Shreeram Motors Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BB 220 Suspended
Singla Rice Oil And General FBL- LT B 75 Reaffirmed
Mills
Talwalkars Better Value TL AA 2270 Upgraded
Fitness Ltd from
AA-
Talwalkars Better Value NCDs (NCD) AA 750 Upgraded
Fitness Ltd from
AA-
Tata Capital Financial NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Assigned
Services Ltd
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Non Convertible Bonds BB 10065 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. ST/LT fund based and BB / 2890 Reaffirmed
Ltd. non-FBL A4
Varad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended
Viraj Projects (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Suspended
Viraj Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 110 Suspended
ZKL Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 50 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)